Global Laser Cutting Machine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Laser Cutting Machine Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global laser cutting machine market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global laser cutting machine market report has been segmented on the basis of technology, process, end user, and region.

Introduction:

Laser cutting machines are capable to cut materials ranging from steel to plastic with absolute precision. It is an important manufacturing tool required for manufacturing components with complex geometry, across various industries such as machine tool industry, automotive industry, consumer electronics, and other manufacturing industries. Laser cutting technology uses lasers such as CO2, solid-state, and fiber to cut metal and materials.

Dynamics:

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries, and manufacturers approach towards automation, coupled with increasing demand for industrial machineries to reduce human involvement for improving metal processing quality are major factors expected to driver growth of the global laser cutting machine market. In addition, technological advancements in metal cutting tools and rising production and sales activities across various industry vertical is resulting in growing demand for laser cutting machines in order to increase operational efficiency and reduce production down time. These are among other factors expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, increasing vehicle production every year in developing countries and in order to cater the growing adoption of laser cutting machine by automotive industry for better quality output is another factor expected to support growth of the target market.

In addition, increasing demand for laser cutting machines from in Aerospace and defense sector for cutting parts with precision and in accurate shapes is another factor expected to support growth of the global market.

However, availability of other alternatives solutions is a major factor expected to challenge growth of the global laser cutting machine market.

Increasing expansion activities through various merge and acquisition activities among regional and international players is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, rapid industrialization in developing countries, coupled with increasing investment for automation is resulting in increasing adoption of laser cutting machine which is expected to further support growth of the global market.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global laser cutting machine market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to increasing demand from aerospace industry and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing rapid industrialization, increasing number of manufacturing units, and presence of prominent players operating in the emerging economies in this region. In addition, growing automotive sale in this region, flourishing electronic sector is further expected to support growth of the market in this region. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market, owing to increasing demand from automotive and food & beverage sector.

Global Laser Cutting Machine Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Solid-State Lasers

Gas Lasers

Semiconductor Lasers

By Process:

Fusion Cutting

Flame Cutting

Sublimation Cutting

By End User:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defense and Aerospace

Industrial

Others

