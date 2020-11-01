Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Oral Hygiene Market.

Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global baby oral hygiene market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, end-users, and region.

Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market: Overview

Baby oral hygiene is the regular practice of keeping babys mouth germ free and clean by regular cleaning and brushing of the teeth. The toothpaste and toothbrush are most useful products in the baby oral care.

Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market: Dynamics

Growing birth rates in emerging countries and rising awareness about the baby oral hygiene among the individuals are the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global oral hygiene market over the forecast period. In addition, changing lifestyle, and increasing disposable income in emerging countries are the important factors expected to support for the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Increasing occurrence of early oral problems among children such as tooth decay and increasing consumer demand for organic and natural oral care products are major factors expected to propel growth of the global baby oral hygiene market. In addition, increasing various teeth diseases in children such as early childhood caries (ECC) and increasing awareness about ECC among individuals across the globe are some other factors expected to enhance growth of the global baby hygiene market over the upcoming years.

Furthermore, increasing demand for new and innovative baby oral care products, mainly advanced toothpaste and brush products such as different types of toothpaste such as flavored toothpaste, fluoride based toothpaste, cavity protection toothpaste with mild gel formula and different types of toothbrush with gentle bristles, long bristles, and mild bristles are major factors expected to proliferate growth of the target market.

However, factors expected to hamper growth of the global baby oral hygiene market includes high cost of organic baby oral care products and stringent regulations regarding baby care products across the globe.

Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market: Segment Analysis

A rapidly growing consumer base in the recent past has been shifting to organic-based personal care and hygiene products, and this is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the tooth paste segment among the product type segments. Toothpaste manufacturers are increasingly focusing on offering products with organic and natural ingredients, and benefits associated with such ingredients is driving demand for such products.

Among the end users, the supermarkets segment is estimated to account for significant growth in the global baby oral hygiene market in 2018, owing to various facilities provided by supermarkets including competitive pricing of products, discounts, quick and easy shopping, product visibility and comparison under one roof, product sampling etc.

Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to account for highest revenue share in the global market in 2018, owing to government campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness about oral hygiene, especially in rural areas in some underdeveloped and developing countries. In addition, increasing development and launch of new and innovative baby oral care products in various emerging countries are other factors expected to drive growth of the target market over the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to register a significant growth rate in the global market, owing to increasing disposable income and consciousness among individuals about the baby oral hygiene in countries in this region. Markets in Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the innovative oral hygiene products among individuals in many countries in these regions.

Global Baby Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Segmentation by sales channel:

Retail pharmacies stores

E-Commerce

Consumer stores

Others (Supermarkets and Dental dispensaries stores)

