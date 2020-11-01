Global Service Analytics Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Service Analytics Market.

Global Service Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights, which offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global service analytics market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global service analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of business application, component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Introduction:

Service analytics describes the process of capturing, processing, and analyzing the data generated from the execution of a service system to improve, extend, and personalize a service to create value for both service providers and customers.

Dynamics:

Rapid industrialization in developed and developing countries and increasing adoption of service analytics tools and software by service providers in order to increasing client interaction and enhance customer experience are major factors expected to drive growth of the global service analytics market. In addition, increasing government expenditure on infrastructure development, coupled with rising adoption of service analytics tools by service providers in order to gain competitive advantage are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market to certain extent.

Moreover, rapidly changing market dynamics, growing need for customized products and services among consumers, and increasing manufacturers preference towards delivering better quality services without compromising the profit is resulting in increasing demand for service analytics. In addition, growing cut throat competition in every industrial vertical and increasing adoption of service analytics by large organizations in order to attract new customers as well as retain existing ones is another factor expected to support growth of the global market.

However, lack of infrastructure facilities is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global service analytics market. In addition, lack of awareness related to service analytics and lack of skilled professional are among other factors expected to limit growth of the global market to certain extent.

Increasing technological advancements and expenditure by major players for training and development of skilled labor force is expected to create new opportunities in terms of revenue for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. In addition, strategic approach by major players through increasing business orientation in order to increase the profit share is another factor expected to further support growth of the market to certain extent.

Region Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to dominate the global service analytics market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand from healthcare sector, food & beverage sector, etc. and presence of major players operating in the countries in this region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness faster growth, owing to growing e-commerce sector and presence of major service providers operating in emerging economies such as India and China in this region. The market in Europe is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the global market.

Global Service Analytics Market Segmentation:

By Business Application:

Field service analytics

Customer service analytics

(IT) service analytics

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Retail and e-Commerce

Healthcare

Government and defense

Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Energy and utilities

Others (education, automotive, media and entertainment, and travel and hospitality)

