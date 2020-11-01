Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antimicrobial Textiles Market.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Overview

Antimicrobial textiles are type of textiles that has a coating of antimicrobial agents on either within fiber or on the surface. Antimicrobial agents are added to the fiber during extrusion or spinning, or through pigments and dyes when finishing process takes place. Method of application of antimicrobial agent is decided based on the budget and decision of the manufacturer. Antimicrobial agents prevent growth of microorganisms or kill them. Microorganisms include viruses, algae, fungi, and bacteria.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Dynamics

Rising hygiene awareness among individuals is a major factor driving growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market. Presence of microorganisms on cloths cause odor, defacement of surfaces, and structural deterioration. Nonwoven textile also provides conditions that encourage growth of disease organisms. Antimicrobial technology prevents growth of the microorganisms and helps to keep the cloths odor-free. These are also some of the factors supporting growth of the global market. Increasing demand for antimicrobial textile in healthcare sector is a factor fueling growth of the target market. Furthermore, increasing adoption of antimicrobial textile for footwear, sports goods, carpets and linens, socks, towels, outdoor gear, etc. is a factor expected to augment growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market over the forecast period.

However, changing cost of raw materials is a factor that may hamper growth of the global antimicrobial textiles market. In addition, stringent regulation regarding usage of certain antimicrobial agents, owing to environmental concerns related to them is another factor that could affect growth of the global market. Nevertheless, increasing investment of research and development of advanced antimicrobial textile can create high revenue opportunities for key players in the target market.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Segment Analysis

Among the agent treated textiles segments, the synthetic organic compounds segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the near future. Synthetic organic compounds include triclosan, quaternary ammonium compound, zinc pyrithione, polyhexamethylene biguanide (phmb), and others synthetic organic compounds. Effectiveness of synthetic organic compounds on wide variety of microorganisms is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market.

Among application segments, the medical textiles segment is expected to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Rising awareness regarding health and hygiene among individuals, coupled with growing healthcare sector especially in emerging economies are factors propelling growth of medical textiles segment in the target market.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, market in North America accounts for significant share in terms of revenue, followed by markets in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Market in Asia Pacific expected to register high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Growing industrial sector, coupled with increasing investment in manufacturing as well as healthcare sector are factors driving growth of the target market in this region. In addition, changing lifestyle and rising disposable income among individuals are also factors supporting growth of the antimicrobial textiles market in Asia Pacific.

Global Antimicrobial Textiles Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Agent Treated Textiles:

Bio-based

Synthetic Organic Compounds

Metal & Metallic Salts

Segmentation by Application:

Home Textile

Bedding

Curtains & Drapes

Carpet

Apparel

Outdoor Clothing

Intimates

Sportswear

Commercial Textile

Medical Textile

Sheets & Blankets

Surgical Supplies & Wipes

Attire

Others

Others (Socks & Shoe Inserts and Footwear)

