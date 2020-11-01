Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Temperature Sensor Market.

Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market: Overview

Automotive temperature sensors are used for temperature sensing and control application in automotive electronics, and are commonly used in powertrain and climate control applications. Availability of various types of temperature sensors in order to meet the requirements or end users by offering innovative products and solutions is resulting into its increasing demand of these sensors from automotive sector.

Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market: Dynamics

Increasing government regulations regarding emissions globally is a major factor driving growth of the global automotive temperature sensor market. Automotive temperature sensors help to improve efficiency and performance of engine. Growing use of automotive temperature sensor in engine control unit, to improve fuel efficiency, and provide vehicle safety are factors that are expected to fuel growth of the target market. In addition, increasing awareness regarding various types of sensors that can help improve vehicle design is another factor supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles is a factor expected to boost growth of the global automotive temperature sensor market in the near future.

However, compatibility issues between original equipment manufacturers and sensor manufactures is a factor that may hamper growth of the global market. In addition, cost competition between automotive temperature sensor manufacturers is another factor that could limit growth of the global market in the near future. Nevertheless, upcoming sensor fusion technology and increasing demand for multifunctional temperature sensors can create revenue opportunities for key players in the market.

Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of product type, the thermistor segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market in the near future. Use of thermistor temperature sensor in exhaust and engine applications is a factor driving growth of this segment in the global market. On the basis of application type, the engine segment is expected to register high CAGR in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Increasing installation of automotive temperature sensors and improving engine system architecture are factors fueling growth of this segment in the target market. On the basis of technology, the non-contact segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future.

Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for significant share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing automotive industry, coupled with increasing demand for fuel efficient vehicles among individuals are factors driving growth of the target market especially in emerging economies in Asia Pacific. Market in North America is expected to witness lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the near future. Stringent government regulations regarding safety is a factor supporting growth of the automotive temperature sensor market in this region. Market in Europe is anticipated to witness average growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, followed by markets in LAMEA.

Global Automotive Temperature Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Thermocouple

Infrared Sensor

Thermistor

IC Temperature Sensor

Resistance Temperature Detector

MEMS Temperature Sensor

Segmentation by technology:

Non-Contact

Contact

Segmentation by usage:

Air

Liquid

Gas

Segmentation by vehicle:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Segmentation by application type:

Exhaust

Engine

Thermal Seats

Transmission

Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Segmentation by electric vehicle application:

Motor

Engine

Battery

Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC)

