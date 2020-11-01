Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Sterilization Equipment Market.

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market: Overview

Food sterilization equipment is useful for ensuring the sterilization and also the safety of the food products and preventing the food products from microbial production. Food sterilization is performed with different types of sources including pressure, radiation, and thermal processes. Thermal processing is one of the most desirably used in the food industry and also defines the critical control point (CCP). There are different types of the process including roasting, canning, blanching, pasteurization, baking, and frying that are performed by using various different sources and utilizes different sterilization equipment for the preservation of food products. Food sterilization helps in preserving the consumables for a very long period of time without any risk of infections through microorganism.

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market: Dynamics

An increasing number of diseases such as foodborne diseases and growing concerns and fears which are related to hygiene and contamination for the food and beverage industry is the major factors expected to drive the growth of the target market. In addition, rising application of sterilization technology in the food & beverage industry is among the other factor expected to drive demand of the target market. Furthermore, rapid technological improvements and developments in food sterilization and increasing demand for non-thermal procedures in sterilization are among the other factors expected drive the growth of the target market over the fore coming years. However, growing concerns affecting to highly processed food products and the high cost of this food sterilization equipment are factors that hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

Among the application segment, the spices, seasonings, and herbs segment are dominating due to they are mostly used in cuisines globally, and increasing focus of leading manufacturers for adopting the improved sterilization processes for offering high-quality food products that contain herbs, spices, or seasonings. Among the technology segment, the radiation segment is dominating over the forecast period due to the growing demand for various environment-friendly and chemical-free food processing techniques. Among the process segment, the batch sterilization segment is dominating over the forecast period due to increasing usage in various food application industries and fast and easy processing features as compared to others.

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the market in North America is accounted for the major market share and is likely to drive growth over the forecast period as this region. This is primarily attributed to the growing population and increasing disposable income level in countries in this region. Asia Pacific market is likely to register the fastest growth in the near future due to increasing production capacity of various raw materials and sterilized food products including seeds, spices, and herbs by using food sterilization equipment in China and India is a factor expected to drive the growth of the target market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Food Sterilization Equipment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by application:

Spices, seasonings, and herbs

Cereals & Pulses

Meat, poultry & seafood

Dairy products

Fruits & vegetables

Dried fruits & nuts

Beverages

Others (edible seed, gums, starch, jelly, & other ingredients)

Segmentation by technology:

Heat

Steam

Radiation

Chemical

Filtration

Others (HPP and ultrasound technologies)

Segmentation by process:

Batch sterilization

Continuous sterilization

