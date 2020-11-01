Global Antiseptic Mouthwash Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Antiseptic Mouthwash Market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global antiseptic mouthwash market is segmented by product type, applications, and region and countries.

Overview

Mouthwash is a liquid that is used for maintaining oral and dental hygiene. The liquid is to be held in the mouth and may either be rinsed, gargled, or swilled around in the mouth. A mouthwash freshens the breath and helps to protect teeth against acids produced by plaque bacteria if used after thoroughly brushing and flossing the teeth. However, it cannot be considered as a replacement to regular oral hygiene routine such as brushing with toothpaste and flossing. An antiseptic mouthwash comprises an antibacterial formula that helps fight plaque, bad breath, and gingivitis. It helps in temporarily reducing or controlling bad breath and has a pleasant taste and leaves a pleasant effect in the mouth. Adoption of antiseptic mouthwash is growing as a result of it being a major oral care product and due to its positive effect on gloss, color, and hardness of teeth. It is being widely adopted and companies in the market are promoting products across various platforms to increase visibility and to expand consumer base. Herbal antibacterial mouthwashes are witnessing high adoption currently. The global antiseptic mouthwash market is highly concentrated and competition in the market is robust due to presence of few major players, and constant product innovation.

Global Antiseptic Mouthwash Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Increasing per capita income, rising spending capacity, and growing awareness regarding preventive measures and habits associated with dental care are among some of the key factors expected to continue to drive growth of the market. Ease of use of product is also expected to increase adoption, which is projected to further boost growth of the market. These products are recommended by dentist as well as endorsed by various dental associations, and this has resulted in building confidence of consumers and increasing its usage. People suffering from medical conditions such as halitosis are among some of the primary consumers of such products. Sales of these products is projected to continue to gain traction with changing lifestyles and increased awareness about oral care and hygiene among a growing consumer base globally.

Restraint: Lack of awareness about mouthwash products and its usage, mostly in developing countries, is expected to be a key factor restraining market growth. Moreover, slowdown of sales due to market saturation in some developed economies is expected to be among some of the primary factors restraining growth of the market.

Global Antiseptic Mouthwash Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is projected to account for majority revenue share in the overall market owing to higher adoption and penetration of antiseptic mouthwash products as compared to that in other regions. This projected growth is primarily driven by revenue share contribution from countries such as the US and Canada, and increasing development and introduction of new and innovative products and sales strategies and product placement. The market in Asia Pacific in projected to account for significantly high compounded annual growth rate over the forecast period. Markets in the Middle East & Africa and South America are expected to account for minor revenue share over the forecast period.

Global Antiseptic Mouthwash Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Natural antiseptic mouthwash

Fluoride antiseptic mouthwash

By Distribution

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online Sale

