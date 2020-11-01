Global Coated Paper Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Coated Paper Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Coated Paper Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Coated Paper market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Coated Paper Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global coated paper market report has been segmented on the basis of raw material, product type, application, and region.

Global Coated Paper Market: Overview

Coated paper is coated by a polymer and or mixture of materials and enhance qualities of the paper such as surface gloss, weight, smoothness or condensed ink absorbency. Coated paper products are processed along with plastics, latex, clay, and other materials to augment longevity and aesthetic appearance, and improving recyclability.

Global Coated Paper Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for flexible packaging, along with the awareness regarding harmful effects of plastic packaging are some of the major factors expected to fuel growth of the coated paper market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing preference for online shopping and home delivery system in emerging economies is expected to bolster demand for coated paper for packaging and drives growth of the global market. Also, growing demand for high-quality print images and increasing demand for recycled products is anticipated to bolster revenue growth of the target market. In addition, increasing expenditure on R&D activities to develop various grades of coated papers with variety of textures, quality, brightness, and lightweight nature, is projected to provide significant growth opportunities for growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Global Coated Paper Market: Segment Analysis

Global coated paper market has been segmented based on coating material, type, application, and region.

Among coating material, the grounded calcium carbonate (GCC) segment is projected to dominate the coated paper market over the forecast period.

Based on the type, the target market is segmented into standard coated fine paper, low coat weight paper, art paper, coated fine paper, and coated groundwood paper. The coated fine paper segment is expected to contribute major revenue share to the target market, owing to increasing demand from high-end printing books, magazines, financial reports, and other promotional materials.

On the basis of application, the target market is fragmented into printing, packaging, and labelling. Among these, the packaging segment expected to register significant growth rate in the market over the forecast period owing to increasing usage of coated paper in food packaging, cosmetics packaging, and pharmaceutical packaging.

Coated Paper Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific coated paper market accounts for major market share in terms of revenue and is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. Development of the packaging and printing applications and easy availability of coating materials, are some of the major factors expected to drive demand for coated papers during the forecast period. In addition, emerging countries such as China and India are expected to witness significant demand for coated papers, owing to technological advancements and increasing emphasis on advertisement and marketing strategies.

Presence of stringent regulations and EPA rules regarding usage of plastic, awareness regarding the harmful effects of plastic packaging, and increasing demand for coated paper from packaging industry is anticipated to support growth of the coating paper market in North America.

The coated paper market in Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the global market over the forecast period. Increasing demand for coated paper and focus on bio-based packaging for a sustainable environment, coupled with rising advertisement investments are some of the factors expected to bolster growth of target market in the region.

Global Coated Paper Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Coating Material:

Grounded Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

Kaolin Clay

Talc

Starch

SB Latex

Titanium Dioxide

Wax

Segmentation by Type:

Standard Coated Fine Paper

Low Coat Weight Paper

Art Paper

Coated Fine Paper

Coated Groundwood Paper

Segmentation by Application:

Printing

Packaging

Labelling

