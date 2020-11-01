Global Tempeh Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tempeh Market.

Global Tempeh Market: Overview

Tempeh is produced from the fermentation of soybean and using special fungus Rhizopus oligosporus. It is a type of fermented soy cake product and can be consumed as a snack or with rice in everyday meals. It contains high nutritional value and mainly used in several vegetarian cuisines across the globe. In addition, the tempeh contains high levels of various vitamin such as B2, B6, B3, and B5 and it is a high source of phosphorus, magnesium, fiber, calcium, iron, protein, and others. The tempeh is most popular across the globe and easily available in the market and also it is the best alternative for meat-based products and meat.

Global Tempeh Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for tempeh in developed and developing countries due to several benefits associated with it such as build stronger immune system, increasing antibodies, reduces sugar, regulate appetite, decrease cholesterol level, improve muscle growth, and others. This is a key factor projected to drive growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing consumption of tempeh among health-conscious individuals and rising availability of tempeh in various distribution channel including hypermarket or supermarkets, e-commerce, convenience stores, and others across the globe. These are major factors forecasted to support growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Growing demand for ready-to-eat tempeh among individuals due to busy lifestyle and rising number of working population across the globe resulting in increasing demand for tempeh across the globe are other factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market. In addition, rising lactose intolerance among individuals and an increasing number of vegan population across the globe resulting in the growing demand for tempeh are among other factors projected to boost growth of the target market.

Furthermore, high focus to provide healthier food products across the globe by major tempeh manufactures and increasing tempeh selling through e-commerce platform across the globe are other factors expected to propel growth of the global tempeh market in the upcoming years.

However, high cost associated with tempeh and availability of tempeh alternative like tofu is major factors projected to restraint growth of the target market.

Global Tempeh Market: Segment Analysis

Rapid consumption of organic tempeh across the globe due to rising health awareness among individuals is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the organic tempeh segment among the form segments.

Among the sales channel, the supermarkets or hypermarkets segment is forecasted to register significant share in the global tempeh market, owing to various facilities provided by supermarkets or hypermarkets such as competitive pricing, easy shopping, product discounts, product comparison and visibility under one roof, and others.

Global Tempeh Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific tempeh market is projected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global market followed by the market in North America, owing to high tempeh production and consumption in the countries such as Japan, India, China, US, and Canada in these regions. In addition, high preference for Soy-based products among individuals and high concern about health projected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific and North America market. The market in the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Latin America are expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to raising awareness about various health benefits associated with tempeh among consumers in many countries in these regions.

Global Tempeh Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Fresh

Frozen

Ready-to-eat

Segmentation by Form:

Conventional Tempeh

Organic Tempeh

Segmentation by Source:

Multi-grain

Soybean

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Supermarkets or Hypermarkets

Food and Drink Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

