Global Data Fabric Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Data Fabric market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Data Fabric Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global data fabric market report has been segmented on the basis of component, type, application, vertical, and region.

Global Data Fabric Market: Overview

Data fabric is a set of data services and an architecture which simplifies and integrates data management processes such as data discovery, data access, data orchestration, data analytics, data visualization, data ingestion, and data processing. It is widely used by organizations in order to assemble, disparate data sets, both real-time and historical, and finally processes automatically in an efficient way. Data fabric provides a comprehensive view of business and customer across an organization.

Global Data Fabric Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for real-time streaming analytics, rising usage of structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data for analysis, reduction of storage cost, are factors expected to proliferate growth of the target market in years to come. Additionally, increasing demand for data fabric owing to manage various risks related to business across the verticals is another factor estimated to drive growth of the data fabric market to certain extent. Furthermore, growing need for business accessibility and agility, increasing variety and volume of business data sets day by day owing to evolution of smart and digital technologies, and increasing demand for data fabric to detect fraud and security threats, are other factors projected to support revenue growth of the potential market.

However, lack of awareness regarding use of data fabric and lack of integration with legacy systems are factors which may hinder demand for data fabric and restrain growth of the target market.

Increasing adoption of cloud, advancements of in-memory computing, and increasing return on investments are factors expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global market.

Global Data Fabric Market: Segment Analysis

Among component segments, the service segment is expected to register major revenue share in the global data fabric market.

Among type segments, the disk-based data fabric segment is expected to account for significant revenue share in the global data fabric market.

Among application segments, the fraud detection and security management segment is projected to account for considerable revenue share in the target market.

Among vertical segments, the banking, financial services, and insurance segment is expected to register highest revenue share in the target market.

Global Data Fabric Market: Region Analysis

The North America data fabric market is estimated to account for highest revenue share, and expected to dominate in the target market, followed by the Europe market. This is due to rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing adoption of data fabric in various applications, increasing R&D and investments by government and manufacturers for new technologies, and presence of prominent players in countries in the regions. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at a rapid rate in years to come, owing to rapid industrialization, coupled with increasing technological advancements in various industries in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and South Korea. Increasing digitalization, coupled with government initiatives and investments for smart cities in countries in Asia Pacific region are factors augmenting growth of the target market.

Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation:

Segmentation on the Basis of Component:

Software

Service

Segmentation on the Basis of Type:

Disk-based Data Fabric

In-memory Data Fabric

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Fraud Detection and Security Management

Customer Experience Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Sales and Marketing Management

Business Process Management

Others

Segmentation on the Basis of Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail and E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others (Automotive, Manufacturing, etc.)

