Global Menstrual Cups Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Menstrual Cups Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global menstrual cups market report has been segmented as per product type, distribution channel, and region.

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Overview

Menstrual cups are a type of feminine hygiene product, which is used to prevent leakage of menstrual fluid into clothes. Generally, these cups are made from flexible silicone material and scientifically approved for use inside the body. In addition, menstrual cups are safe, eco-friendly, cost-effective, comfortable, and hygienic products. These products are also ideal alternatives to tampons and sanitary pads. Menstrual cups are easily available in the market and are very popular and demand for these products has been rising rapidly. There are two types of menstrual cups available in the market. These include reusable menstrual cups and disposable menstrual cups.

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for menstrual cups in developed and developing countries due to various benefits such as safe, comfortable, hygienic, easy to use, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and others. These are key factors projected to drive growth of the global menstrual cups market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of menstrual cups among female athletes and growing awareness regarding advantages are among other major factors expected to propel growth of the target market.

Increasing working female workforce globally and rising concerns regarding hygiene during menstrual cycles is further resulting in increasing demand for menstrual cups. These are among other factors forecast to boost growth of the global market in future. In addition, rising availability of different sizes and shapes menstrual cups coupled with cost-effective products offered on e-commerce websites and increasing preference to online shopping for purchasing products. These are some factors projected to fuel growth of the target market.

The recent trends observed in the global menstrual cups market is an increasing a number of product awareness campaigns and continuing trend of effective promotional activities through social media platforms, television advertising, newspapers, magazines, pop-ups, awareness videos, and other channels by manufacturers. These trends are projected to continue over the forecast period.

However, availability of alternative products such as tampons and sanitary napkins in the market is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the market to a certain extent.

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the reusable menstrual cup segment is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global market, owing to the relatively long life span of this type of product.

Among the distribution channel segments, the e-commerce segment is expected to register highest revenue growth. Changing product buying preference of customers globally and expanding e-commerce sector is driving revenue growth of the e-commerce segment.

Global Menstrual Cups Market: Region Analysis

The menstrual cups market in North America accounts for major share in terms of revenue share currently, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. High availability of different types of menstrual cups and high awareness about feminine hygiene products in countries in the region are factors expected to drive demand. Market in the Asia Pacific is projected to register highest growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period, owing to increasing adoption of reusable and disposable menstrual cups and growing awareness about female hygiene during menstruation in countries in the region. Markets in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are estimated to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue, owing to growing awareness about multiple benefits associated with menstrual cups in countries in these regions.

Global Menstrual Cups Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Disposable Menstrual Cups

Reusable Menstrual Cups

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

E-commerce

