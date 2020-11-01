Global Grapefruit Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Grapefruit Oil Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Grapefruit Oil market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global grapefruit oil market report has been bifurcated based on end use, application, distribution channel, and region/ Country.

Grapefruit Oil: Product Summary

The grapefruit is from the subtropical citrus tree and is known for its bitter, sour, and sweet taste. It is known as grapefruit as it looks similar to grapes in terms of shape. There are several grapefruit varieties available in the market currently including pink grapefruit, red grapefruit, and white grapefruit depending on the pulp of grapefruit. The taste of grapefruit ranges from very acidic and sour to sweet and tart. Grapefruit oil is removed from the rind of grapefruits that are used in order to cure inflammation, treat obesity, get rid of a hangover and subtle sugar cravings.

Global Grapefruit Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of grapefruit oil is a key factor anticipated to drive market growth during the 10-year forecast period. In addition, Moreover, growing consumer inclination towards natural ingredient products, and increasing number of wellness centers and clinics spreading awareness regarding the benefits of grapefruit oil are other factors that are anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of grapefruit oil as an ingredient in personal care and cosmetics products and growing use of grapefruit oil as a beneficial massage oil and for aromatherapy owing to its natural fragrance and properties are factors anticipated to support market growth.

However, high price of grapefruit oil and stringent rules are regulations for the production of oil are major factors that could challenge target market growth to some extent.

Promotional activities to spread awareness regarding the benefits of grapefruit oil and aiming at making the products visible on online platforms to reach a large number of consumers are factors that can create higher revenue opportunities for existing players in the market in the years to come.

Global Grapefruit Oil Market: Segment Analysis

End Use Segment Insights:

Among the end use segments, the cosmetics and personal care segments are projected to witness a significant growth rate in the global market. Increasing demand for grapefruit oil as an ingredient in facial care, hair care, body care, and massage products is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the global market.

Distribution Channel Insights:

Among the distribution channel segments, the online retail segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR in terms of value, due to growing consumer preference for online shopping, and the availability of product at discounted prices.

Global Grapefruit Oil Market: Region Analysis

Europe grapefruit oil market is estimated to record a significant market share in terms of value. Rising demand and awareness for beauty products, home care products, and medical products factor driving growth of the market in this region. In addition, high production of grapefruit oil, increasing export activities, the rising popularity of aromatherapy among individuals are factors anticipated to drive growth of the global grapefruit oil market in the Europe region.

Asia Pacific grapefruit oil market is projected to register a lucrative growth rate in the global market over the next 10 years. Rising demand for the products in various end-use applications and rising disposable income are factors projected to drive growth of the global market. The North America market is estimated to account for a revenue share of X.X% in the target market. Rising awareness regarding various natural ingredients-based cosmetic products is a factor driving growth of the target market in this region.

Global Grapefruit Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by End Use:

Household Care

Healthcare

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Segmentation by Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Aromatherapy

Appetite Suppressant

Air Freshener and Deodorizer

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmaceuticals

Online Retail

