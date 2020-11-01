Global Infertility Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Infertility Devices Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Infertility Devices market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global infertility devices market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, procedure, end user, and region.

Global Infertility Devices Market: Overview

Various types of treatment options are available for individuals suffering from infertility. These include artificial insemination procedures such as intrauterine insemination (IUI) and assisted reproductive technology (ART) procedures, including in vitro fertilization and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. IVF is the most common technique to treat infertility.

Global Infertility Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing number of new product launches in order to treat infertility efficiently is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising government funding programs for infertility is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing (FDA) approvals for new Over-The-Counter (OTC) devices which can help individuals to conceive children is another factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, technological advancements and new product launches by various companies are some other factors expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2019, Merck Group launched two devices -Geri and Gavi, as well as Gems (a media to improve IVF) -a complete culture medium suite in India to help to treat infertility.

However, high cost of infertility treatments is a key factor expected to restrain growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing OTC ovulation and male fertility testing kits, this trend is expected to support growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Rising manufacturers focus on strategic merger and acquisition activities in order to strengthen their product portfolio and enhance t heir distribution network. For instance, in 2018, Cooper Companies, Inc. acquired The LifeGlobal Group and its affiliates of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) devices through its subsidiary Cooper Surgical in order to strengthen and improve its fertility business. In addition, rising investment for research and development activities to develop technological advanced products is another factor expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

Global Infertility Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Among product type segments, the equipment segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements by various companies in this segment.

Among the procedure segments, the assisted reproductive technology segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Among the end user segments, the fertility centers segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Infertility Devices Market: Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global infertility devices market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rising obesity, increasing awareness among people toward fertility testing, and increasing prevalence of infertility across various countries in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the global market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of infertility rates across Asian population.

Global Infertility Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Equipment

Imaging Systems

Sperm Analyzer Systems

Ovum Aspiration Pumps

Micromanipulators Systems

Incubators

Gas Analyzers

Laser Systems

Cryosystems

Accessories

Segmentation by procedure:

Assisted Reproductive Technology

In Vitro Fertilization

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

Surrogacy

Artificial Insemination

Fertility Surgery

Other Treatments

Segmentation by end user:

Fertility Centers

Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

Cryobanks

Research Institutes

