Global Smoked Fish Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global smoked fish market is segmented on the basis of XXXX, as well as respective regions and countries.

Global Smoked Fish Market: Overview

Smoked fish are a variance of fish species that have been cured in a controlled environment by exposing them to smoke. This practice has been carried out for hundreds of years as a method of preservation. In contemporary times, smoked fish is relevant to culinary preparations owing to its exceptionally unique smoky flavor. Nowadays, we opt for refrigeration and freezing as a means to preserve a product.

The process of smoked fish is deeply rooted in history and this has undergone immense change over the years and as such, has opened up a niche global market for smoked fish. The major steps involved in the preparation of smoked fish are salting, cold smoking, cooling, packaging, and storage.

The consumption levels of seafood in Asian countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, India among many others, are staggering. As a direct result of this, coupled with an ever-growing population, these economies are projected to contribute their fair share to the growth of the global smoked fish market.

With the intention of offering an enhanced taste and superior quality, manufacturers are adopting improved techniques and are banking on various technological advancements to produce quality smoked fish. This will increase the growth of the global smoked fish market.

Global Smoked Fish Market: Dynamics

Drivers: The increasing popularity of processed seafood such as smoked salmon, whitefish, haddock and mackerel among others, is a factor that is expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable future. These products are easy to prepare and can be done so, in a short amount of time. Rising per-capita income and the increased numbers of working-class population along with the growing demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) packaged seafood products are among other factors that are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global smoked fish market.

Companies are now turning their focus towards the promotion of their products via online forums. This not only improves product visibility among consumers but, is also rapidly becoming a go-to option for most individuals. Online retailing channels are expected to boost market growth opportunities in the foreseeable future, owing to a rapid increase in global digitization.

Restraints: Comparatively lower-profit margins of retail stores and higher purchasing costs are among the key factors that are expected to restrain the growth of the global smoked fish market.

Global Smoked Fish Market: Regional Analysis

Europe, the Middle East and African markets are collectively expected to account for the highest share of the global smoked fish market, during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing number of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and the discounts offered by several smoked fish product stores are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global smoked fish market. The North American market is projected to account for second-highest share with its revenue primarily driven from the US and Canadian markets.

The Asia Pacific Market is projected to register a high compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in the forecast period owing to factors such as an increasing per-capita income, changing lifestyles, and a rise in the number of online & offline stores.

Global Smoked Fish Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Smoked salmon

Smoked mackerel

Smoked herring

Smoked trout

other smoked fish

By Method

Hot smoked fish

Cold smoked fish

