Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Engine Encapsulation market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global automotive engine encapsulation market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, fuel type, material type, application, and region.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Overview

Automotive engine encapsulation is referred to as insulation of engine in a vehicle for better transfer of heat between the surroundings and the engine body. Fuel consumption of any vehicle can be reduced if the optimum operational temperature is reached quicker. Engine encapsulation system helps in insulating and preventing batteries from cooling down rapidly while they are not in operation. Engine encapsulation helps in retaining thermal energy in the battery enabling it to return to its ultimate condition rapidly upon reuse. Consequently, internal variances are lowered, which results in significant decrease in fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for fuel efficient, sound free, and smooth functioning vehicles are among the major factors driving growth of the global automotive engine encapsulation market. Increasing pollution levels caused by automotive emissions, combined with stringent emission norms regulated by governments of various countries across the globe are also expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for aerodynamically efficient and luxurious vehicles are also factors triggering demand for automotive engine encapsulation. Additional factors augmenting growth of the global market are increasing disposable income among the mid-income individuals, especially in developing economies, concerns of consumers on account of security measures and increasing growth rate of automotive industry across the globe.

High cost associated with encapsulation techniques and emergence of electric vehicles, coupled with inclination of consumers towards advanced and innovation products are some of the challenges that may hamper growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Mergers and Acquisitions, partnerships, collaboration among prominent players as well as among the stakeholders are anticipated to create revenue opportunities for players operating in the global market in the coming years. In addition, increasing technological advancements in order to create innovative products is further expected to drive market growth.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product type segments, the body mounted segment is expected to register a considerable growth rate over the forecast period, owing to its application in luxury light-duty vehicles.

among the fuel type segments, the gasoline segment is expected to account for major revenue share as degree of engine exhaustion is less as compared to diesel engine vehicles. Recently, OEMs are emphasizing on gasoline models as some of the mandatory regulations by government on account of environmental concerns have lowered use of diesel.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is currently dominating in the global market, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, owing to expansion of automotive sector at a fast pace in the emerging economies of the region, combined with intensive research and development activities to develop high performance encapsulation. In addition, automotive engine encapsulation aftermarket in Asia Pacific is among the primary factors for growth of the market in this region. Europe market is expected to grow at a substantial rate, owing to well-established automotive industry in the region.

Global Automotive Engine Encapsulation Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Body-mounted

Engine-mounted

Segmentation by Material Type:

Glasswool

Polyurethane

Carbon fiber

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Other

Segmentation by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Gasoline

Petrol

Segmentation by Application:

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Passenger Vehicle (PV)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Economic light-duty vehicles

Mid-priced light-duty vehicles

