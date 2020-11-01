Global Sleeping Bag Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sleeping Bag Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sleeping Bag Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sleeping Bag market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Sleeping Bag Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global sleeping bag market report has been segmented as per insulation type, shape, distribution channel, and region.

Global Sleeping Bag Market: Overview

The sleeping bag is a special type of bag which is mainly used to sleep safely and comfortably. This bag is the best alternative option for a bed. The sleeping bag has various advantages such as protection from cold winds, warmth, cushioning effect, protect from rain and others which helps to the consumers to choose suitable sleeping bag option among the other sleeping bags. In addition, the consumer must focus on sleeping bag size, comfort, lightweight, cost-effective, insulation, and others during the selection of a sleeping bag. The sleeping bag is very popular and available in the market easily. The individual mostly preferred the sleeping bag while several outdoor activities such as hill walking, hiking, camping, mountaineering, and others. Also, high penetration of various patterns sleeping bags on e-commerce portals that helps to the end user for the selection and purchase of specific sleeping bag easily.

Global Sleeping Bag Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for a sleeping bag in developing and developed countries, owing to increasing inclination towards the several adventurous activities such as trekking, rafting, camping, and others. This is a key factor anticipated to drive growth of the global sleeping bag market during the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about several benefits associated with camping such as improve mental health, reduce stress, and others among the millennial population resulting in growing demand for sleeping bag across the globe. These are major factors projected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Expanding the travel and tourism industry and e-commerce sector across the globe and rising individual per capita income are other major factors anticipated to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing popularity of variants of sleeping bags and growing awareness among adventure enthusiast about several advantages of this bag such as weightless, more compact, convenient, comfortable, cost-effective, and others are expected to boost growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising launching of innovative and new patterns of sleeping bag associated with pocket-friendly, suitable for all climate conditions, and others are anticipated to proliferate growth of the target market in the upcoming years.

However, the availability of several substitutes to the sleeping bag such as camping tents, recreational vehicles, glamping, and others is projected to restraint growth of the global sleeping bag market.

Global Sleeping Bag Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of synthetic fill sleeping bag among individuals, owing to its better performance in all type of weather conditions, more comfortable, and affordable is the primary factor driving revenue growth of the synthetic segment among the insulation type segments.

Global Sleeping Bag Market: Region Analysis

North America and Europe sleeping bag market hold major revenue share in the global market, owing to a large number of adventure enthusiast and high influence of online advertisements and social media. In addition, rising camping activities and rapid adoption of the sleeping bag in countries such as Canada, US, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register significant growth in the global market, owing to rising number of recreational activities and high adoption of water-resistant sleeping bag among millennial in countries such as Japan, China, and India in this region. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are anticipated to register average growth in the global market, owing to rising outdoor activities in countries in these regions.

Global Sleeping Bag Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Insulation Type:

Synthetic

Down

Segmentation by Shape:

Mummy Shape

Rectangular Shape

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi Brand Stores

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

