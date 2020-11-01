Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market 2020-2026|Analysis Scrutinized in new research |SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Project Portfolio Management Software market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Project Portfolio Management Software market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Project Portfolio Management Software market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Project Portfolio Management Software market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Project Portfolio Management Software market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Project Portfolio Management Software market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Research Report: , Oracle, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Wrike, Clarizen, EOS Software, Atlassian, Bubble, Onepoint Project, Planview, LiquidPlanner, Mavenlink, Workfront, Sciforma, Sopheon, Upland Software, VersionOne

Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Segmentation by Product: :, SaaS-based, On-premises

Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Segmentatioby Application: , BFSI, Construction and Infrastructure, Information and Technology, Healthcare, Other

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Project Portfolio Management Software market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Project Portfolio Management Software market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Project Portfolio Management Software market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Project Portfolio Management Software market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Project Portfolio Management Software industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Project Portfolio Management Software market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Project Portfolio Management Software market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Project Portfolio Management Software market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 SaaS-based

1.2.3 On-premises

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Construction and Infrastructure

1.3.4 Information and Technology

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Project Portfolio Management Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Project Portfolio Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Project Portfolio Management Software Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Project Portfolio Management Software Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Project Portfolio Management Software Revenue

3.4 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Project Portfolio Management Software Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Project Portfolio Management Software Area Served

3.6 Key Players Project Portfolio Management Software Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Project Portfolio Management Software Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Project Portfolio Management Software Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Project Portfolio Management Software Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Project Portfolio Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Project Portfolio Management Software Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Oracle

11.1.1 Oracle Company Details

11.1.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.1.3 Oracle Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.2 SAP SE

11.2.1 SAP SE Company Details

11.2.2 SAP SE Business Overview

11.2.3 SAP SE Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.2.4 SAP SE Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 SAP SE Recent Development

11.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11.3.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Details

11.3.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Business Overview

11.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.3.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Recent Development

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.4.3 Microsoft Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.5 Wrike

11.5.1 Wrike Company Details

11.5.2 Wrike Business Overview

11.5.3 Wrike Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.5.4 Wrike Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Wrike Recent Development

11.6 Clarizen

11.6.1 Clarizen Company Details

11.6.2 Clarizen Business Overview

11.6.3 Clarizen Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.6.4 Clarizen Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Clarizen Recent Development

11.7 EOS Software

11.7.1 EOS Software Company Details

11.7.2 EOS Software Business Overview

11.7.3 EOS Software Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.7.4 EOS Software Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 EOS Software Recent Development

11.8 Atlassian

11.8.1 Atlassian Company Details

11.8.2 Atlassian Business Overview

11.8.3 Atlassian Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.8.4 Atlassian Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Atlassian Recent Development

11.9 Bubble

11.9.1 Bubble Company Details

11.9.2 Bubble Business Overview

11.9.3 Bubble Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.9.4 Bubble Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Bubble Recent Development

11.10 Onepoint Project

11.10.1 Onepoint Project Company Details

11.10.2 Onepoint Project Business Overview

11.10.3 Onepoint Project Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

11.10.4 Onepoint Project Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Onepoint Project Recent Development

11.11 Planview

10.11.1 Planview Company Details

10.11.2 Planview Business Overview

10.11.3 Planview Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.11.4 Planview Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Planview Recent Development

11.12 LiquidPlanner

10.12.1 LiquidPlanner Company Details

10.12.2 LiquidPlanner Business Overview

10.12.3 LiquidPlanner Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.12.4 LiquidPlanner Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 LiquidPlanner Recent Development

11.13 Mavenlink

10.13.1 Mavenlink Company Details

10.13.2 Mavenlink Business Overview

10.13.3 Mavenlink Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.13.4 Mavenlink Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Mavenlink Recent Development

11.14 Workfront

10.14.1 Workfront Company Details

10.14.2 Workfront Business Overview

10.14.3 Workfront Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.14.4 Workfront Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Workfront Recent Development

11.15 Sciforma

10.15.1 Sciforma Company Details

10.15.2 Sciforma Business Overview

10.15.3 Sciforma Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.15.4 Sciforma Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Sciforma Recent Development

11.16 Sopheon

10.16.1 Sopheon Company Details

10.16.2 Sopheon Business Overview

10.16.3 Sopheon Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.16.4 Sopheon Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Sopheon Recent Development

11.17 Upland Software

10.17.1 Upland Software Company Details

10.17.2 Upland Software Business Overview

10.17.3 Upland Software Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.17.4 Upland Software Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Upland Software Recent Development

11.18 VersionOne

10.18.1 VersionOne Company Details

10.18.2 VersionOne Business Overview

10.18.3 VersionOne Project Portfolio Management Software Introduction

10.18.4 VersionOne Revenue in Project Portfolio Management Software Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 VersionOne Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

