Global Rapid Test Market 2020 Analysis and Precise Outlook Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Rapid Test Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Rapid Test market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Rapid Test market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Rapid Test market.

Market Segment by Product Type: PCR-based, Immunoassay-based, Chromatography-based, Spectroscopy-based

Market Segment by Application: , Wastewater/Effluent, Soil, Water, Air



Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Rapid Test market.

Companies/Manufacturers Covered In The Report:

SGS, Bureau Veritas, Intertek, Eurofins, TUV SUD, Merieux NutriSciences, …

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rapid Test market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Rapid Test industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rapid Test market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rapid Test market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rapid Test market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Rapid Test Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 PCR-based

1.2.3 Immunoassay-based

1.2.4 Chromatography-based

1.2.5 Spectroscopy-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Rapid Test Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Wastewater/Effluent

1.3.3 Soil

1.3.4 Water

1.3.5 Air

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Rapid Test Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Rapid Test Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Rapid Test Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Rapid Test Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Rapid Test Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Rapid Test Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Rapid Test Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Rapid Test Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Rapid Test Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Rapid Test Revenue

3.4 Global Rapid Test Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Rapid Test Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Rapid Test Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Rapid Test Area Served

3.6 Key Players Rapid Test Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Rapid Test Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Rapid Test Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Rapid Test Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rapid Test Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Rapid Test Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Rapid Test Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rapid Test Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Rapid Test Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Rapid Test Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Rapid Test Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Rapid Test Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Rapid Test Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Rapid Test Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Rapid Test Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Rapid Test Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Rapid Test Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Rapid Test Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Rapid Test Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Rapid Test Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Rapid Test Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Rapid Test Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Rapid Test Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Rapid Test Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Rapid Test Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Rapid Test Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Rapid Test Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Rapid Test Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 SGS

11.1.1 SGS Company Details

11.1.2 SGS Business Overview

11.1.3 SGS Rapid Test Introduction

11.1.4 SGS Revenue in Rapid Test Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 SGS Recent Development

11.2 Bureau Veritas

11.2.1 Bureau Veritas Company Details

11.2.2 Bureau Veritas Business Overview

11.2.3 Bureau Veritas Rapid Test Introduction

11.2.4 Bureau Veritas Revenue in Rapid Test Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Bureau Veritas Recent Development

11.3 Intertek

11.3.1 Intertek Company Details

11.3.2 Intertek Business Overview

11.3.3 Intertek Rapid Test Introduction

11.3.4 Intertek Revenue in Rapid Test Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Intertek Recent Development

11.4 Eurofins

11.4.1 Eurofins Company Details

11.4.2 Eurofins Business Overview

11.4.3 Eurofins Rapid Test Introduction

11.4.4 Eurofins Revenue in Rapid Test Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Eurofins Recent Development

11.5 TUV SUD

11.5.1 TUV SUD Company Details

11.5.2 TUV SUD Business Overview

11.5.3 TUV SUD Rapid Test Introduction

11.5.4 TUV SUD Revenue in Rapid Test Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 TUV SUD Recent Development

11.6 Merieux NutriSciences

11.6.1 Merieux NutriSciences Company Details

11.6.2 Merieux NutriSciences Business Overview

11.6.3 Merieux NutriSciences Rapid Test Introduction

11.6.4 Merieux NutriSciences Revenue in Rapid Test Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Merieux NutriSciences Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

