The report titled Global and USA Self-Service BI Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global and USA Self-Service BI market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global and USA Self-Service BI market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global and USA Self-Service BI market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global and USA Self-Service BI market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The and USA Self-Service BI report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the and USA Self-Service BI report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global and USA Self-Service BI market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global and USA Self-Service BI market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global and USA Self-Service BI market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global and USA Self-Service BI market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global and USA Self-Service BI market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), MicroStrategy (U.S.), TIBCO Software (U.S.), Qlik Technologies (U.S.), Zoho Corporation (U.S.)

Market Segmentation by Product: Managed Services, Professional Services Self-Service BI Breakdown Data by Application, BFSI, Retail, Government/Public, Industrial, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Self-Service BI market has been segmented as follows:



Market Segmentation by Application: , BFSI, Retail, Government/Public, Industrial, Others



The and USA Self-Service BI Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global and USA Self-Service BI market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global and USA Self-Service BI market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the and USA Self-Service BI market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in and USA Self-Service BI industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global and USA Self-Service BI market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global and USA Self-Service BI market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global and USA Self-Service BI market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Managed Services

1.2.3 Professional Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Retail

1.3.4 Government/Public

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Self-Service BI Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Self-Service BI Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Self-Service BI Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Self-Service BI Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Self-Service BI Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Self-Service BI Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Self-Service BI Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Self-Service BI Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Self-Service BI Revenue

3.4 Global Self-Service BI Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Self-Service BI Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Self-Service BI Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Self-Service BI Area Served

3.6 Key Players Self-Service BI Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Self-Service BI Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Self-Service BI Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Self-Service BI Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Self-Service BI Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Self-Service BI Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Self-Service BI Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Self-Service BI Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Self-Service BI Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Self-Service BI Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Self-Service BI Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Self-Service BI Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Self-Service BI Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Self-Service BI Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Self-Service BI Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

11.1.1 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

11.1.2 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

11.1.3 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.1.4 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

11.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

11.2.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

11.2.2 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

11.2.3 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.2.4 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

11.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

11.3.1 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

11.3.2 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

11.3.3 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.3.4 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Oracle Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development

11.4 SAP SE (Germany)

11.4.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details

11.4.2 SAP SE (Germany) Business Overview

11.4.3 SAP SE (Germany) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.4.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development

11.5 SAS Institute (U.S.)

11.5.1 SAS Institute (U.S.) Company Details

11.5.2 SAS Institute (U.S.) Business Overview

11.5.3 SAS Institute (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.5.4 SAS Institute (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 SAS Institute (U.S.) Recent Development

11.6 Tableau Software (U.S.)

11.6.1 Tableau Software (U.S.) Company Details

11.6.2 Tableau Software (U.S.) Business Overview

11.6.3 Tableau Software (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.6.4 Tableau Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Tableau Software (U.S.) Recent Development

11.7 MicroStrategy (U.S.)

11.7.1 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Company Details

11.7.2 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Business Overview

11.7.3 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.7.4 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 MicroStrategy (U.S.) Recent Development

11.8 TIBCO Software (U.S.)

11.8.1 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Company Details

11.8.2 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Business Overview

11.8.3 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.8.4 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 TIBCO Software (U.S.) Recent Development

11.9 Qlik Technologies (U.S.)

11.9.1 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Company Details

11.9.2 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Business Overview

11.9.3 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.9.4 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Qlik Technologies (U.S.) Recent Development

11.10 Zoho Corporation (U.S.)

11.10.1 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

11.10.2 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Business Overview

11.10.3 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Self-Service BI Introduction

11.10.4 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Revenue in Self-Service BI Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Zoho Corporation (U.S.) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

