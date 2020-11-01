Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Forecast (2020-2026) Report Covering Major Key Points Like – Business outlook and Key players By 2026|DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS

The report titled Global Land Freight Forwarding Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Land Freight Forwarding market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Land Freight Forwarding market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Land Freight Forwarding market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Land Freight Forwarding market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Land Freight Forwarding report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Land Freight Forwarding report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Land Freight Forwarding market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Land Freight Forwarding market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Land Freight Forwarding market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Land Freight Forwarding market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Land Freight Forwarding market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Research Report: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics
Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Product: Full Container Load (FCL), Less-than container load (LCL)
Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation by Application: , Automotive, Beverage, Electronic, Other
The Land Freight Forwarding Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Land Freight Forwarding market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Land Freight Forwarding market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Land Freight Forwarding market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Land Freight Forwarding industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Land Freight Forwarding market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Land Freight Forwarding market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Land Freight Forwarding market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Full Container Load (FCL)
1.2.3 Less-than container load (LCL)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Beverage
1.3.4 Electronic
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Land Freight Forwarding Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Land Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Land Freight Forwarding Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Land Freight Forwarding Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Land Freight Forwarding Revenue
3.4 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Land Freight Forwarding Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Land Freight Forwarding Area Served
3.6 Key Players Land Freight Forwarding Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Land Freight Forwarding Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Land Freight Forwarding Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Land Freight Forwarding Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Land Freight Forwarding Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Land Freight Forwarding Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Land Freight Forwarding Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Kuehne + Nagel
11.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
11.1.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview
11.1.3 Kuehne + Nagel Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
11.2 DHL Group
11.2.1 DHL Group Company Details
11.2.2 DHL Group Business Overview
11.2.3 DHL Group Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.2.4 DHL Group Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 DHL Group Recent Development
11.3 DB Schenker Logistics
11.3.1 DB Schenker Logistics Company Details
11.3.2 DB Schenker Logistics Business Overview
11.3.3 DB Schenker Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.3.4 DB Schenker Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Development
11.4 GEODIS
11.4.1 GEODIS Company Details
11.4.2 GEODIS Business Overview
11.4.3 GEODIS Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.4.4 GEODIS Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 GEODIS Recent Development
11.5 Panalpina
11.5.1 Panalpina Company Details
11.5.2 Panalpina Business Overview
11.5.3 Panalpina Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.5.4 Panalpina Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Panalpina Recent Development
11.6 DSV
11.6.1 DSV Company Details
11.6.2 DSV Business Overview
11.6.3 DSV Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.6.4 DSV Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 DSV Recent Development
11.7 Bolloré Logistics
11.7.1 Bolloré Logistics Company Details
11.7.2 Bolloré Logistics Business Overview
11.7.3 Bolloré Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.7.4 Bolloré Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Bolloré Logistics Recent Development
11.8 Expeditors
11.8.1 Expeditors Company Details
11.8.2 Expeditors Business Overview
11.8.3 Expeditors Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.8.4 Expeditors Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Expeditors Recent Development
11.9 Nippon Express
11.9.1 Nippon Express Company Details
11.9.2 Nippon Express Business Overview
11.9.3 Nippon Express Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.9.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Nippon Express Recent Development
11.10 CEVA Logistics
11.10.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
11.10.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview
11.10.3 CEVA Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
11.10.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
11.11 Pantos Logistics
10.11.1 Pantos Logistics Company Details
10.11.2 Pantos Logistics Business Overview
10.11.3 Pantos Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.11.4 Pantos Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Pantos Logistics Recent Development
11.12 Agility Logistics
10.12.1 Agility Logistics Company Details
10.12.2 Agility Logistics Business Overview
10.12.3 Agility Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.12.4 Agility Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Agility Logistics Recent Development
11.13 Hellmann
10.13.1 Hellmann Company Details
10.13.2 Hellmann Business Overview
10.13.3 Hellmann Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.13.4 Hellmann Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Hellmann Recent Development
11.14 Damco
10.14.1 Damco Company Details
10.14.2 Damco Business Overview
10.14.3 Damco Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.14.4 Damco Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Damco Recent Development
11.15 KWE
10.15.1 KWE Company Details
10.15.2 KWE Business Overview
10.15.3 KWE Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.15.4 KWE Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 KWE Recent Development
11.16 Hitachi Transport
10.16.1 Hitachi Transport Company Details
10.16.2 Hitachi Transport Business Overview
10.16.3 Hitachi Transport Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.16.4 Hitachi Transport Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Hitachi Transport Recent Development
11.17 Sankyu
10.17.1 Sankyu Company Details
10.17.2 Sankyu Business Overview
10.17.3 Sankyu Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.17.4 Sankyu Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Sankyu Recent Development
11.18 Kerry Logistics
10.18.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details
10.18.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview
10.18.3 Kerry Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.18.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development
11.19 Logwin
10.19.1 Logwin Company Details
10.19.2 Logwin Business Overview
10.19.3 Logwin Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.19.4 Logwin Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Logwin Recent Development
11.20 C.H.Robinson
10.20.1 C.H.Robinson Company Details
10.20.2 C.H.Robinson Business Overview
10.20.3 C.H.Robinson Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.20.4 C.H.Robinson Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 C.H.Robinson Recent Development
11.21 Yusen Logistics
10.21.1 Yusen Logistics Company Details
10.21.2 Yusen Logistics Business Overview
10.21.3 Yusen Logistics Land Freight Forwarding Introduction
10.21.4 Yusen Logistics Revenue in Land Freight Forwarding Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
