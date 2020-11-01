Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth rate, and Industry Analysis 2020-2026|FICO (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market is analyzed in quite some detail in the report with strong focus on the competitive landscape, segmentation, market dynamics, and regional market expansion. The report includes thorough assessment of the business of key players operating in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. With deeper qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market, the report sheds light on several macroeconomic, microeconomic, and others factors influencing global market growth. Furthermore, it throws light on important regions and countries contributing to the global market growth. The authors of the research study have also provided PESTLE analysis and absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market.

The authors of the report have profiled top as well as prominent players of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market while concentrating on their overall business, key markets, production, manufacturing style, business tactics, sales growth strategies, and other aspects. The report also shows how the competitive landscape has changed in the past or will change in the coming years. It explains the current nature of the competition in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market and provides expert analysis on future growth strategies that players could adopt to strengthen their market position. Furthermore, it provides thorough competitive leadership mapping and competitive scenario analysis.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Research Report: IBM (US), FICO (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), BAE Systems (UK), DXC Technology (US), SAP (Germany), ACI Worldwide (US), Fiserv (US), ThreatMetrix (US), NICE Systems (Israel), Experian (US), LexisNexis (US)

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Segmentation by Product: Fraud Analytics, Authentication, GRC Solution, Others

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Segmentatioby Application: , Insurance claims, Money laundering, Electronic payment, Mobile payment, Others

The comprehensive segmental analysis offered in the report digs deep into important type and application segments of the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. It shows how leading segments are attracting growth in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market. Moreover, it includes accurate estimations of the market share, CAGR, and market size of all segments studied in the report.

The regional segmentation study is one of the best offerings of the report that explains why some regions are taking the lead in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market while others are making a low contribution to the global market growth. Each regional market is comprehensively researched about in the report with accurate predictions about its future growth potential, market share, market size, and market growth rate.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) market?

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Fraud Analytics

1.2.3 Authentication

1.2.4 GRC Solution

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Insurance claims

1.3.3 Money laundering

1.3.4 Electronic payment

1.3.5 Mobile payment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue

3.4 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 IBM (US)

11.1.1 IBM (US) Company Details

11.1.2 IBM (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.1.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

11.2 FICO (US)

11.2.1 FICO (US) Company Details

11.2.2 FICO (US) Business Overview

11.2.3 FICO (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.2.4 FICO (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 FICO (US) Recent Development

11.3 Oracle (US)

11.3.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Oracle (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Oracle (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.3.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

11.4 SAS Institute (US)

11.4.1 SAS Institute (US) Company Details

11.4.2 SAS Institute (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 SAS Institute (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.4.4 SAS Institute (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 SAS Institute (US) Recent Development

11.5 BAE Systems (UK)

11.5.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details

11.5.2 BAE Systems (UK) Business Overview

11.5.3 BAE Systems (UK) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.5.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development

11.6 DXC Technology (US)

11.6.1 DXC Technology (US) Company Details

11.6.2 DXC Technology (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 DXC Technology (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.6.4 DXC Technology (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 DXC Technology (US) Recent Development

11.7 SAP (Germany)

11.7.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details

11.7.2 SAP (Germany) Business Overview

11.7.3 SAP (Germany) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.7.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development

11.8 ACI Worldwide (US)

11.8.1 ACI Worldwide (US) Company Details

11.8.2 ACI Worldwide (US) Business Overview

11.8.3 ACI Worldwide (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.8.4 ACI Worldwide (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 ACI Worldwide (US) Recent Development

11.9 Fiserv (US)

11.9.1 Fiserv (US) Company Details

11.9.2 Fiserv (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 Fiserv (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.9.4 Fiserv (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Fiserv (US) Recent Development

11.10 ThreatMetrix (US)

11.10.1 ThreatMetrix (US) Company Details

11.10.2 ThreatMetrix (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 ThreatMetrix (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

11.10.4 ThreatMetrix (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 ThreatMetrix (US) Recent Development

11.11 NICE Systems (Israel)

10.11.1 NICE Systems (Israel) Company Details

10.11.2 NICE Systems (Israel) Business Overview

10.11.3 NICE Systems (Israel) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

10.11.4 NICE Systems (Israel) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 NICE Systems (Israel) Recent Development

11.12 Experian (US)

10.12.1 Experian (US) Company Details

10.12.2 Experian (US) Business Overview

10.12.3 Experian (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

10.12.4 Experian (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Experian (US) Recent Development

11.13 LexisNexis (US)

10.13.1 LexisNexis (US) Company Details

10.13.2 LexisNexis (US) Business Overview

10.13.3 LexisNexis (US) Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Introduction

10.13.4 LexisNexis (US) Revenue in Fraud Detection and Prevention (FDP) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 LexisNexis (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

