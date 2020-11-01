The report titled Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Upland Software, Inc. (US), Planview, Inc. (US), Planisware S.A.S. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Software AG (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (US), Changepoint Corporation (US), Broadcom (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Clarizen (US), ServiceNow, Inc. (US)

Market Segmentation by Product: Software, Service



Market Segmentation by Application: , Project management, Portfolio management, Demand management, Financial management, Resource management, Others



The APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Software

1.2.3 Service

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Project management

1.3.3 Portfolio management

1.3.4 Demand management

1.3.5 Financial management

1.3.6 Resource management

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue

3.4 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Area Served

3.6 Key Players APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Upland Software, Inc. (US)

11.1.1 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Company Details

11.1.2 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 Upland Software, Inc. (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.1.4 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Upland Software, Inc. (US) Recent Development

11.2 Planview, Inc. (US)

11.2.1 Planview, Inc. (US) Company Details

11.2.2 Planview, Inc. (US) Business Overview

11.2.3 Planview, Inc. (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.2.4 Planview, Inc. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Planview, Inc. (US) Recent Development

11.3 Planisware S.A.S. (US)

11.3.1 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Company Details

11.3.2 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 Planisware S.A.S. (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.3.4 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Planisware S.A.S. (US) Recent Development

11.4 Oracle Corporation (US)

11.4.1 Oracle Corporation (US) Company Details

11.4.2 Oracle Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 Oracle Corporation (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.4.4 Oracle Corporation (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Oracle Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.5 Software AG (Germany)

11.5.1 Software AG (Germany) Company Details

11.5.2 Software AG (Germany) Business Overview

11.5.3 Software AG (Germany) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.5.4 Software AG (Germany) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Software AG (Germany) Recent Development

11.6 SAP SE (Germany)

11.6.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details

11.6.2 SAP SE (Germany) Business Overview

11.6.3 SAP SE (Germany) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.6.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development

11.7 Microsoft Corporation (US)

11.7.1 Microsoft Corporation (US) Company Details

11.7.2 Microsoft Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.7.3 Microsoft Corporation (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.7.4 Microsoft Corporation (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Microsoft Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.8 Changepoint Corporation (US)

11.8.1 Changepoint Corporation (US) Company Details

11.8.2 Changepoint Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.8.3 Changepoint Corporation (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.8.4 Changepoint Corporation (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Changepoint Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.9 Broadcom (US)

11.9.1 Broadcom (US) Company Details

11.9.2 Broadcom (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 Broadcom (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.9.4 Broadcom (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Broadcom (US) Recent Development

11.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US)

11.10.1 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US) Company Details

11.10.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

11.10.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US) Recent Development

11.11 Clarizen (US)

10.11.1 Clarizen (US) Company Details

10.11.2 Clarizen (US) Business Overview

10.11.3 Clarizen (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

10.11.4 Clarizen (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Clarizen (US) Recent Development

11.12 ServiceNow, Inc. (US)

10.12.1 ServiceNow, Inc. (US) Company Details

10.12.2 ServiceNow, Inc. (US) Business Overview

10.12.3 ServiceNow, Inc. (US) APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Introduction

10.12.4 ServiceNow, Inc. (US) Revenue in APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 ServiceNow, Inc. (US) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

