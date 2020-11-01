Global Beauty Devices Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Beauty Devices Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Beauty Devices market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Beauty Devices Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global beauty devices market report has been segmented as per product type, application, and region.

Global Beauty Devices Market: Overview

The beauty devices play important role in the treatment of various skin and hair problems viz. hair loss, sunburn, acne, loss of skin elasticity, psoriasis, eczema, photo aging of hair and skin, and many more that occurs due to UV radiation, environmental pollution, and excessive alcohol consumption. These devices provide immediate effect on skin and hair related issues among individuals. There are various types of beauty treatment devices available in the market that includes, hair removal, acne removal, cleansing, photo rejuvenation, and other devices.

Global Beauty Devices Market: Dynamics

Increasing incidence of various skin diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising disposable income, and increasing awareness about various beauty devices among individuals are major factors expected to fuel growth of the global market over the forecast period. Also, increasing consciousness about beauty and physical appearance and rising prevalence of hormonal disorders among individuals are some key factors driving growth of the global beauty devices market.

Rising prevalence of hair and skin problems among individuals across the globe due to increasing pollution level and exposure of UV radiation resulting in hair loss, sunburn, and loss of skin elasticity. These are major factors expected to boost growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for various beauty devices among consumers to cure various skin issues such as psoriasis, eczema, and acne is a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the target market in the next 10 years. Furthermore, increasing hormonal issues among female population such as poly cystic ovarian disease is another factor expected to propel growth of the global beauty devices market during the forecast period.

However, side effects associated with beauty devices such as ecchymosis, edema, scarring, superficial burns, and erythema is a key factor may hamper growth of the global market. In addition, high cost associated with beauty devices is another factor that may affect growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Beauty Devices Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing demand for hair removal devices by consumers due to rising incidence of abnormal hair growth and wide availability of advanced and user friendly hair removal devices in the market. These are primary factors fueling growth of the hair removal devices segment among the product type segment.

Among the application segment, home segment is expected to account for highest share in terms of revenue in the global beauty devices market, owing to rising trend towards home/personal beauty treatments among users and user friendly devices across the globe.

Global Beauty Devices Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market followed by market in Europe and are expected to continue their dominance over the forecast period. The dominance can be attributed to increasing aging population, high disposable income, high beauty consciousness, and wide availability of advanced beauty devices in countries in these regions. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth in terms of CAGR in the global market, owing to increasing consumer base, improved standard of living, and rising concern about physical appearance among individuals in countries such as India and China in the region. Market in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness average growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing awareness about the various beauty devices among individuals in countries in these regions.

Global Beauty Devices Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Oxygen and Steamer Devices

Hair Removal Devices

Acne Removal Devices

Hair Growth Devices

LED/Light Therapy Devices

Cleansing Devices

Photo Rejuvenation Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Cellulite Reduction Devices

Segmentation by application:

Salons and Spas

Hospitals/ Clinics

Home/Self-care

