Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, vehicle type, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market: Overview

Lighting is a major concern for vehicle and passenger safety. On-highway vehicle lighting is a term used for lighting used in passenger and commercial vehicles, excluding off-road vehicles. All vehicles are equipped with various types of lighting such as exterior and interior. Interior lighting is basically used to improve esthetic appearance of interior of the vehicle.

Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market: Dynamics

Increasing government regulations in order to improve visibility and increasing penetration of energy-efficient light sources are major factors expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period.

In addition, rising adoption of energy-efficient and advanced lighting technologies, such as LASER and Light-Emitting Diode (LED) by automobile manufacturers across the globe is another factor expected to further boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Moreover, technological advancements in automotive lighting, improved energy efficiency, and increasing focus towards road safety are some other factors expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing concerns and stringent government regulations regarding road safety is among the important factor expected to boost growth of the target market over the forecast period.

However, changing climate across various countries, due to global warming creates smog, which acts as a key restraint for the global market over the forecast period.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is increasing research and development activities and increasing investments in LED technology, which result in decrease the prices of LED lamps. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period and support growth of the target market.

Stringent government regulations regarding the use of energy-efficient lighting sources are expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017 the government of Indian mandated the use of Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and Automatic Headlamp On (AHO) for two-wheelers, which in turn expected to support growth of to the market in Asia Pacific.

Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

Among the product segments, the LED segment is expected to dominate in the target market over the forecast period, owing to cost-effective LED lights as extensive R&D activities in order to introduce advanced and innovative products.

Among the application segments, the headlight segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for light sources across front headlamps, DRLs, side lamps, and fog lamps.

Among the vehicle type segments, the passenger car segment is expected to account for highest market share over the forecast period.

Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate in the global on-highway vehicle lighting market in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing automotive industry across emerging economies such as India and China.

The market in Europe is expected to register second-highest growth in terms of CAGR over the forecast period, owing to stringent government regulations across various countries in this region.

The market in North America is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing preference towards road safety across various countries in the region.

Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Halogen

High Intensity Discharge (HID)

LED

Incandescent

LASER

Segmentation by application:

Headlights

Other External Lights

Interior Lights

Segmentation by vehicle type:

Motorcycle

Passenger Car

Buses

Light Truck (Class 1-3)

Medium Truck (Class 4-6)

Heavy Truck (Class 7&8)

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580