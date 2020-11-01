Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Olive Oil Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Olive Oil Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Olive Oil market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Olive Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Olive Oil Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global olive oil market report has been segmented as per the source, product type, end-use industry, sales channel, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Global Olive Oil Market: Overview

Olive oil obtained from olives and it is mainly used in cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and cooking applications. It consists of oleic acid along with some fatty acids such as palmitic acid and linoleic acid. This oil is very popular across the globe and easily available in the market. The consumption of olive oil has numerous benefits such as it contains a large number of antioxidants, monounsaturated fats, anti-inflammatory properties, etc. that can help in preventing strokes, heart diseases, weight gain, obesity, Alzheimer, diabetes, etc.

Global Olive Oil Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of olive oil in various application among various industries such as cosmetic, pharmaceutical, food and beverage across the globe is a key factor anticipated to boost growth of the global olive oil market. In addition, rising demand for olive oil across the globe due to growing awareness about its multiple health benefits among individuals is another factor projected to drive growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Increasing olive oil production, rising per capita income of individuals, and increasing health consciousness among individuals are major factors expected to propel growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, growing awareness about various health benefits such as prevent strokes, treat rheumatoid arthritis, healthy heart, reduce depression and stress, and others among individuals resulting in increasing demand for olive oil across the globe is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market. Furthermore, the rising popularity of various types of olive oil such as extra virgin, refined, virgin, and others across the globe is projected to support growth of the target market.

Moreover, expanding olive oil production area across the globe and rising launching of advanced and new olive oil products by major olive oil manufacturers are other factors expected to proliferate growth of the global market in the near future.

However, the high cost coupled with availability of olive oil substitutes such as mustard oil, coconut oil, palm oil, and others in the market is a major factor projected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Olive Oil Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing adoption of extra virgin olive oil across the globe due to raising awareness about various health benefits of this oil such as reduce risk of heart disease, improve bone health, protect against certain cancers, and others. This is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the extra virgin olive oil segment among the product type segments.

Among the application, the food and beverage industry segment is anticipated to witness major growth in the global olive oil market, owing to the rising use of olive oil in a large number of food applications.

Global Olive Oil Market: Region Analysis

The Europe olive oil market accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to dominate the target market during the forecast period. The high presence of olive oil producers and high consumption of olive oil in countries such as France, UK, Italy, and Germany in this region. The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global market followed by the market in North America, owing to expanding food sector and high health concern among individuals in countries such as India, China, Canada, and the US in these regions. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are estimated to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to the rising popularity of olive oil in countries in these regions.

Global Olive Oil Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Source:

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation by Product Type:

Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Refined Olive Oil

Others (Pomace and Lampante)

Segmentation by End-use Indutry:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food and Beverage Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Segmentation by Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Convenient Stores

E-commerce

Specialty Stores

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Olive Oil Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Olive Oil Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580