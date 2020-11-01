Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global direct drive wind turbine market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global direct drive wind turbine market report has been segmented on the basis of capacity, technology, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Direct drive wind turbines, also known as gearless wind turbines do not have a gearbox which makes them light weighted and increases efficiency. Direct drive wind turbines are enhanced equipment which are used as a replacement for offshore appliance, owing to the less precautionary measure and break down preservation requirements for direct drive wind turbines as compared to conventional wind turbines. Direct drive wind turbines improve consistency of air stream farms and turbines.

Dynamics:

The global direct drive wind turbine market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing progression in the usage of energy across the globe. In addition, increasing energy consumption, in turns, expected to drive growth of the global direct drive wind turbine market. Increasing failures of a conventional wind turbine on account of gear breakdown are also driving demand for a gearless wind turbine. Moreover, direct drive wind turbine eliminates operation, maintenance and preservation challenges of conventional wind turbines. Such factors are expected to augment growth of the global market over the forecast period. Direct drive wind turbines do not require oil cooling techniques which eliminates the chances of environmental risk and fire incident. Therefore, growing favorable ecological regulations on account of eliminating ecological risk, are expected to have a beneficial effect on growth of the global direct drive wind turbine market over the estimated time period.

However, high cost associated with the installation of direct drive wind turbines is expected to hinder growth of the global direct drive wind turbine market over the forecast period. In addition, variation in wind speed is a challenge and may have a negative impact on growth of the global market.

Continuous research and development activities in the direct drive wind turbine field have resulted in enhancement of installation techniques and designs that are cost effective in nature. Such innovations have also resulted in lower initial investment cost, which in turn is expected to create revenue opportunities for the players in the global market.

Analysis by Region:

The market in the Asia Pacific is currently dominating the global direct drive wind turbine market and is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. Markets in India and China are expected to contribute majorly to the revenue share over the forecast period. Furthermore, the North America market is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected time period, owing to the presence of strong ecological regulatory bodies in the region.

Global Direct Drive Wind Turbine Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Capacity:

Less than 1 MW

1MW- 3MW

More than 3 MW

Segmentation by Technology:

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Generator (PMSG)

Electrically Excited Synchronous Generator (EESG)

