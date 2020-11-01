Global Mobile Marketing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Mobile Marketing Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Mobile Marketing Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Mobile Marketing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Mobile Marketing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global mobile marketing market report has been segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size, end-user, and region.

Global Mobile Marketing Market: Overview

Mobile marketing refers to the promotion of the products and services on portable devices including smartphones and tablets that aids to connect advertisers directly to customers by sending push notifications and emails.

Global Mobile Marketing Market: Dynamics

Increasing usage of smartphones to access web content coupled with the ongoing trend of location-specific mobile marketing is one of the major factor expected to support revenue growth of the global market. In addition, increasing proliferation of social media sites and a growing number of users are other factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Mobile marketing is a convenient and faster way to interact with the target consumers and it also helps in the integration of new advertising techniques and creates a positive impact to increase sales. These are some major factors among other expected to propel growth of the target market. Rising adoption of advanced technologies among various organizations including Global Positioning Systems (GPS) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to obtain more consumer-specific and location-based data in order to reach target customers by sending alerts and notifications regarding related products and services. In addition, mobile devices are the major sources of digital data as maximum data is generated through access to social sites, mobile apps, and browsers. The rapid adoption of big data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to analyze the preferences of the consumers and deliver appropriate insights. These are some of the key factors expected to fuel target market growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of mobile marketing among various industries including BFSI, retail, travel, etc. is another factor expected to augment growth of the target market. For instance, increasing usage of smartphones for online banking among consumer aids to banking service providers to offer various products and services to consumers through notifications, in-app messages etc.

However, increasing installation of ad blocking software among smartphone users to avoid unnecessary ads is one of the major factor expected to hamper growth of the target market. Additionally, increasing security and privacy threats and stringent governments protocols associated with mobile ads is another factor expected to restrict target market growth.

Global Mobile Marketing Market: Segment Analysis

Among solution segments, the QR codes segment is projected to register significant growth, owing to its features including easy to track and use, and ease of availability anywhere such as newspapers and social media applications.

Among enterprise size segments, the large enterprise segment is expected to account significant revenue share of the global market, owing to increasing adoption of mobile marketing techniques among various sectors.

Among end-use segments, the retail segment estimated to register higher CAGR in the global market, owing to the growing number of e-commerce retailers and their offerings including doorstep delivery and diverse variety of products to consumers.

Global Mobile Marketing Market: Regional Analysis

North America mobile marketing market is projected to register significant rate of growth, due to the increasing proliferation of smartphones and the Internet coupled with the strong presence of mobile marketing service providers. Asia Pacific market for mobile marketing is projected to account significant revenue share of the global market, owing to an increasing number of mobile subscribers. The market in Latin America is expected to register substantial growth, attributable to increasing investments of government for network infrastructure development.

Global Mobile Marketing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Solution:

SMS

Mobile Web

QR Codes

MMS

Location-Based Marketing

In-App Messages

Push Notifications

Segmentation by Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by End-User:

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Travel

Healthcare

BFSI

Automotive

IT & Telecom

