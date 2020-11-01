Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Emission Monitoring Systems Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Emission Monitoring Systems market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global emission monitoring systems market report has been segmented on the basis of type, component, industrial vertical, and region.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Overview

Industrial facilities require equipment for process control and flue gas monitoring, which are referred to as emission monitoring systems and these systems have ability to operate round the clock, even in complex environmental conditions. An emission monitoring system comprises of several components that help in determining nature, concentration, matter, or emission rate of particular pollutants. The software and measurement system helps in setting up standards or limits of the respective pollutants.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Dynamics

Rapid industrialization is among the major factors causing severe damage to the environment. Emissions of toxic pollutants from large number of industries are polluting water, air, land and the ecosystem as a whole. Various industries, especially the power plants throw out tons of dangerous gases into the environment. Various economies have recognized the negative impact of these harmful gases, and have undertaken steps to curb and monitor the emission levels. In addition, governments of various countries have made mandatory regulations and standards for industries to maintain a track of emission rates of pollutants by using emission monitoring systems (EMS). This is expected to lead to high growth of the global emission monitoring systems market over the forecast period.

High installation cost required for integration with the existing systems and lack of awareness among the populace about the possible benefits of emission monitoring systems could restrain growth of the global market over the forecast period. However, increasing emphasis on exploiting analytic solutions & emissions data in order to improve efficiency of the systems is further expected to create revenue opportunities for the global market players in the coming years.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the continuous emission monitoring systems segment is expected to grow at a considerable rate over the forecast period, owing to increasing application of such systems in industries where there is a mandatory requirement for continuous monitoring of nature of pollutants and their emission rates, gas analyzers, flow, temperature, and opacity monitors, gas sampling systems, and data acquisition systems.

Among the component segments, the hardware segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. This can be attributed to increasing application of these systems in hardware-based systems for operations, analyzing temperature, pressure, and other parameters.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The emission monitoring systems market in North America is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to the rising emphasis on ecological technologies and increasing government initiatives and support to curb emissions of greenhouse gases. Market in Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period, owing to expansion of manufacturing sector in countries in the region, mandatory standard compliance requirements, and changing regulatory practices in the region. Increasing concerns associated with the degrading air quality in China, owing to emission of harmful gases by industries is among the major factors that have resulted in the increasing adoption of emission monitoring systems. Increasing growth of processing and manufacturing industries under the Make in India Campaign under the initiative of the government in India is expected to further fuel growth of the emission monitoring systems market in India.

Global Emission Monitoring Systems Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

Predictive Emissions Monitoring System (PEMS)

Segmentation by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation by Industrial Vertical:

Power Plants & Combustion

Chemicals

Petrochemicals, Refineries, & Fertilizers

Building Materials

Pharmaceuticals

Metal & Mining

Marine & Shipping

Waste Incineration

