Global Depth Sensing Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Depth Sensing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Depth Sensing Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global depth sensing market report has been segmented on the basis of component, technology, type, end user, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts with the primary objective to provide a holistic view of the market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as the current impact in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in future.

Overview:

Depth sensing is type of process in which pairs of points that are aligned between RGB images from different cameras is matched creating disparity map in order to obtain the depth of object in the environment. Depth sensors are used to trace the pattern into a certain scene which uses a non-visible wavelength to gauge the depth. For this process various types of sensors are used such as infra-red (IR), light detection and ranging (LIDAR), etc.

Dynamics:

Increasing usage of smartphones, coupled with growing adoption of smartphones with dual camera feature are major factors driving growth of the global depth sensing market. Rising use of depth sensing for virtual reality gaming is another factor fueling growth of the global market. Increasing demand for advanced security and surveillance systems in various sectors, owing to growing concerns regarding security and preventing identity fraud is a factor supporting growth of the target market. Furthermore, growing use of depth sensing in healthcare sector and automotive sector for mapping, navigation as well as for avoiding collision are also a factor expected to boost growth of the global depth sensing market in the near future.

However, high manufacturing cost of depth sensing unit is a factor that may hamper growth of the global depth sensing market. Nevertheless, introduction of depth sensing module to create virtual imaging of real environment can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of end user, the consumer electronics segment expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue growth in the near future. Consumer electronics includes application of depth sensing such as navigation, face recognition, scanning, gesture control etc. Growing demand for depth sensing in virtual reality and augmented reality is a factor expected to support growth of this segment in the global market.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific expected to account for major share in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Growing adoption of various consumer electronics products such as smartphone, laptops, PCs, tablets, headsets, etc. is a key factor propelling growth of the target market in this region. Growing electronics manufacturing indusial sector is another factor expected to support growth of the depth sensing market. Market in North America anticipated to witness lucrative growth, followed by Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. Growing adoption of robotics and Artificial intelligence especially in industrial sector is a factor expected to fuel growth of the depth sensing market in North America region.

Global Depth Sensing Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by component:

Illuminator

Camera/Lens Module

Sensor

Segmentation by technology:

Time-of-Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Segmentation by type:

Passive

Active

Segmentation by end user:

Medical

Industrial

Building Automation

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

