Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market is estimated to be valued at US$ X Mn in the current year and is anticipated to witness CAGR of X.X % over the 10-year forecast period. The global ketogenic diet food market report has been divided on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region/ country.

Introduction: Ketogenic Diet Food

Ketogenic diet, popularly known as Keto diet, is a weight-maintaining course that puts body in a state of dietary ketosis, due to which the body starts burning unwanted fats that are being saturated in various parts of the body. Ketogenic diet food has a very low-carb and high-fat diet, and typically contains carbs up to 20“50 grams per day. A ketogenic diet is an effective solution for weight loss, avoidance or management of diseases such as diabetes and heart-related diseases, among others. Keto diet is also known to aid in controlling seizures in certain patients suffering from epilepsy.

Market Growth Factors and Trends

Key factors expected to drive growth of the global ketogenic diet food market is growing health awareness among consumers and rising elderly population across the globe. In addition, growing obese population, unhealthy food consumption habits, high consumption of non-vegetarian fatty food products and other foods that are highly rich in saturated fats, and unhealthy sugars are some other factors expected to drive demand for ketogenic diet food. Moreover, hectic and long working hours is leading to no time for workouts or any physical activities. This coupled with easy availability of ketogenic diet food products are other key factor supporting growth of the market.

However, comparatively high cost of ketogenic diet food and certain product recalls are some factors that could hamper growth of the global ketogenic diet food market to some extent.

Currently, certain international players are focusing on launching new ketogenic diet food with different and innovative ingredients in order to cater to growing demand for healthier food products. In July 2018 for instance, Dang foods launched -FATBAR -a snack bar as a keto diet, catering to health-conscious consumers. In addition, in January 2018, Ample foods Inc. which is a US-based nutrition company launched -Ample K -drinkable ketogenic meal. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on forming effective supply chain by collaborating with other local players in order to make strong distribution channels or networks in order to be able to supply across the globe. These are some of the macro trends observed in the global ketogenic diet food market.

Ketogenic Diet Food Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

Among the segments based on product types, the supplement segment is expected to account for larger revenue share and is expected to register a higher growth rate over the 10-year forecast period, owing to rising adoption of supplements among individuals involved in physical activities such as workout, gym, yoga, etc.

By Distribution Channel:

Among the various distribution channels, and online retail segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the next 10 years, owing to growing E-commerce sector and rising penetration of Internet and smartphones.

Regional Analysis

The ketogenic diet food market in North America (NA) is estimated to dominate in the global market in terms of revenue share. This is primarily attributable to rising number of overweight and obese populations due to unhealthy food habits and high consumption of alcoholic beverages. This is resulting in higher prevalence of numerous disorders and chronic diseases in countries in the region. In addition, rising disposable income, growing awareness regarding intake of ketogenic diet food, particularly among young population, is supporting the NA market growth. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge rapidly and register highest CAGR in the global ketogenic diet food market over the 10-year period. This is due to growing health awareness among individuals and increasing per capita income in countries in the region. Moreover, Latin America and MEA markets are expected to witness moderately high revenue growth in the years to come.

Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Supplements

Beverages

Meals

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

