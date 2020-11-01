Global Heated Jacket Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Heated Jacket Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Heated Jacket Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Heated Jacket market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Heated Jacket Market is the title of an upcoming market research report by Trusted Business Insights. Numerous critical factors, scenarios, and strategies have been analyzed and studied in depth to derive the most accurate findings. These are presented in a well-planned format. Revenue shares of each segment, region/country are also presented in a clear and factual manner. Revenue growth driving factors, restraints, as well as opportunities in untapped regions and economies are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global heated jacket market is segmented by end-user, power ratings, and regions/countries.

Global Heated Jacket Market: Overview

Heated jackets are jackets with in-built heating pads that provide warmth to the body of end-users. These jackets are useful for individuals living in regions with extremely cold weather conditions, where the temperature is constantly dipping. These jackets provide additional warmth than that of regular jackets and coats.

Global Heated Jacket Market: Dynamics

The dropping of temperatures and extreme winter conditions in many countries of the North American and European regions are driving the demand for heated jackets. Usage of heated jackets is gaining traction among consumers from different walks of life such as military forces, construction workers, winter sports athletes, etc. Consumers look for versatility, style, weather resistance, and while purchasing these products.

Participants of winter sports such as skiing, hiking, snowboarding, and mountaineering make extensive use of heated jackets to keep the body warm especially in adverse freezing conditions. Similarly, military personnel finds these jackets extremely helpful during patrolling and combat operations in extremely cold regions.

The installation of USB ports for charging the batteries of heating pads inside the jackets is among a few of the recent trends. Top companies such as Dewalt have already launched such jackets. In addition, the advent of smart heated jackets is another emerging trend. For example, smart heated jackets have temperature regulating sensors along with voice-recognition that allows voice command temperature control.

Global Heated Jacket Market Segment Analysis

By End-User: The men segment is projected to account for the majority revenue share over the next 10 years. Participation in outdoor activities that involve the use of heated jackets such as biking, mountaineering, and other adventure sports are noticeably higher among the male demographic of the population in these countries than that of females. This is also applicable with reference to respective per-capita incomes. It is factors such as these that are contributing to this segments growth.

By Power Rating: The 5 volt to 7.4-volt segment is expected to index the highest revenue growth over the coming years. This can be accredited to the ability of products in this segment to operate for prolonged periods of time.

Global Heated Jacket Market Regional Analysis:

The heated jacket market in North America is expected to account for the majority revenue share over the coming years. Countries in the North American region, register adverse winter conditions annually, and thereby, the adoption of heated jackets has become a necessity. Heated jackets provide the body with sufficient warmth due to which the demand for such apparel is increasing in the region and is expected to boost revenue growth of the market.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to index a high Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) strong growth over the next 10 years. Advancement in technologies has opened avenues for market growth in the region. Constant product innovation has facilitated the growth of consumer bases in the region. Besides, increasing participation in adventure sports and outdoor activities including hiking and trekking across the Himalayan region is further is expected to drive the demand for these products. China and India are major revenue contributors to the market in the region. The North-Eastern and some parts of northern region of India record the lowest temperatures every year leading to the growth in demand for these products among consumers in the country.

Global Heated Jacket Market Segmentation:

By End-user

Men

Women

By Power Rating

Up to 5 Volt

5 to 7.4 Volt

7.4 to 20 Volt

