Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market report focuses on areas that can give the readers an idea about current industry scenario and future possibilities in terms of revenue growth. The report focuses on historical data in order to make a note on historic trends, and current trends to give an understanding about changing trends over the past years. The report also concentrates on driving and challenging factors, PEST Analysis and the impact of the political, economic, social and technological parameters. Moreover, it includes and Porters Five Forces Analysis to study their effect on the global market in terms of demand and supply ratio. The global cosmetic shea butter market report has been segmented on the basis of nature, grade, end-use, distribution channel, and region.

Product Overview: Shea Butter

Shea butter is extracted from fats obtained from kernels or nuts of shea tree. This tree originates from Africa and is also known as Vitellaria paradoxa. The shea butter extraction process starts from cracking to crushing the nuts, then roasting and grinding to separate oils and shaping butter using molds. Shea butter is semi-solid or solid and yellowish in color. It has wide scope of uses in various end-use including cosmetics. Shea butter contains high Vitamin A and E content that helps in improving and maintaining various skin conditions, wrinkles, dermatitis. It can also be helpful in enhancing scalp and hair quality by offering protection from harsh weather conditions, ultraviolet rays, posturing irritations, etc.

Cosmetic shea butter is currently available in three grades such as Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C, and constitutes of essential fatty acids such as palmitic acid, lauric acid, stearic acid, myristic acid, among others.

Market Dynamics: Positive and Negative Elements and their impact on the target market

Rapidly increasing cosmetics industry, ever-increasing robust competition, and high demand for natural ingredients-based personal care products and cosmetics is a major factor driving growth of the global cosmetic shea butter market. Shea butter has high Vitamin E and A content helps in decreasing skin rashes and redness and maintains skin smoothness along with lightening the skin. Rising awareness about benefits of shea butter that is considered as superfood for skin and hair is another major factor expected to drive growth of the global cosmetic shea butter market.

Moreover, cosmetic shea butter works as best substitute for coconut oil, olive oil, etc., which in turn, is estimated to drive growth of the global cosmetic shea butter market.

However, shea butter is expensive than its substitute products such as palm oil, and olive oil and this is a major factor that could restrain growth of the global cosmetic shea butter market to a certain extent.

Segment Analysis

By Nature:

Among the two nature type segments, the organic segment is projected to register significant growth rate in terms of value, owing to growing demand for organic products by individuals across the globe, especially in developed countries.

By Grade:

Among the three grades of shea butter available in the market currently, the Grade C segment is expected to witness considerable CAGR in the next few years. The Grade A and B segments are expected to account for adequate revenue shares in the target market.

Regional Analysis:

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to account for substantial revenue shares in the target market, owing to increasing inclination towards natural ingredients-based personal care product, cosmetics, shampoos and perfumes, especially among the female population, and by professionals in the glamour and entertainment industries in countries in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant CAGR in the global market in terms of revenue over the 10-year forecast period, owing to rising awareness about benefits of shea butter-based cosmetics and personal care products, and rising disposable incomes in countries in Asia Pacific.

Global Cosmetic Shea Butter Market Segmentation:

Global market segmentation, by Nature:

Organic

Conventional

Global market segmentation, by Grade:

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

Global market segmentation, by End-use:

Lotions & Creams

Lip Balms & Lipsticks

Sun Care Products

Soaps & Toiletries

Cleansers

Shampoos & Conditioners

Others

Global market segmentation, by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Specialty stores

Online stores

Others

