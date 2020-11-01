Global Torque Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Torque Sensor Market.

The global torque sensor market report has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, application, and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered regarding the target market from various sources.

Overview:

Torque sensors are also known as torque transducer. It is type of device used to measure and record torque of rotor, crankshaft, engine, etc. by conversion of a torsional mechanical input into an electrical output signal torque sensor measures provides the output. Commonly, torque transducer uses bonded strain gauge technology for measurement. Test duration, environment in which the measurement is taking place, speed of rotation, information required of the measurement being taken, and mechanical connections are some of factors that can affect measurement taken by torque sensor.

Dynamics:

Growing use of torque sensors in automotive sector, coupled with increasing demand for high performance cars are major factor driving growth of the global torque sensor market. There are various types of torque sensors are available in the market such as reaction torque sensors, slip ring-style torque sensor, clamp-on style torque sensors, analog telemetry torque sensor, digital telemetry torque sensor, etc. availability of various types of torque sensors for different applications and growing awareness regarding importance of torque measurement are also factors supporting growth of the global market. Furthermore, growing use of torque sensor in robotics is a factor expected to boost growth of the global torque sensor market in the near future.

However, low reliability of torque sensor is a factor that may hamper growth of the global torque sensor market. Nevertheless, introduction more advanced and reliable torque sensors can create high revenue opportunities for players in the target market.

Segment Analysis:

On the basis of application, optical segment expected to witness high growth in terms of revenue in the near future. optical sensor is electrically passive and has high sensitivity is a factor supporting growth of this segment in the target market.

Regional Analysis:

Market in Asia Pacific accounts for major share in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period. Growing automotive sector and increasing production of light vehicles are factors propelling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. In addition, increasing number of electronic production companies in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Taiwan in this region is another factor supporting growth of the target market over the forecast period. Growing adoption of automation in industrial sector is another factor anticipated to fuel growth of the torque sensor market in Asia Pacific region. Market in Europe expected to account for lucrative growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing production of electric and hybrid vehicles in countries in this region.

Global Torque Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Reaction Torque Sensor

Rotary Torque Sensor

Segmentation by technology:

Optical

Magnetoelastic

Strain Gauge

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

Segmentation by application:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Test and Measurement

Industrial

Others (include Medical, Agriculture, and Mining)

