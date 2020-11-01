Global Shock Sensor Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Shock Sensor Market.

Global Shock Sensor Market Insights, Revenues, Growth Rate, Trends, Product Types, End-use Applications, Market Forecast from 2020 to 2029 is the title of an upcoming report tracked and produced by the research team at Trusted Business Insights. The report is an outcome of exhaustive research and interviews conducted by the analysts. The report focuses on the global market growth driving factors, challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report also provides PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, value chain analysis, and other additional information to offer a holistic view of the report. Company profiles section includes details of the prominent companies engaged in the shock sensor manufacturing business. The global shock sensor market report is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-use industry, and region.

Shock Sensor: Overview

Shock sensors are electronic components used for manufacturing sensors that are used for triggering an alert about thefts, burglary, or any mishap in end-use industries and in residential and commercial setups.

Drivers, Restraints, and Trends: Global Shock Sensor Market

Increasing adoption of shock sensors for various applications in end-use industries as well as retail sector is a major factor expected to drive growth of the market to a significant extent. The end-use industries for shock sensors such as automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics have been growing at a very rapid pace, and in order to make sensor-based components, adoption of shock sensors in the aforementioned industries is expected to increase over the next few years. In addition, shifting preference towards, smart cities, smart power grid, and smart houses is leading to increasing usage of shock sensors, and is another major factor projected to fuel market growth. Shock sensors are also required to manufacture glass-break sensors, burglar alarms, and in automobiles to trigger alert or alarm to notify forced entry. This, coupled with increasing number of thefts globally are other major factors supporting growth of the global shock sensor market. Moreover, cost of these products are projected to reduce marginally in the next 10 years, due to reasons such as robust competition in the market, constant advancements etc.

Segment Analysis: Global Shock Sensor Market

Insights, by Material:

The Quartz segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. This is due to abundant availability of the material among the natural materials used for shock sensor production. Quartz is highly preferred raw material for manufacturing shock sensors due to its features such as inertness and ruggedness in terms of reaction to chemicals, and these properties is a major factor expected to result in higher revenue growth of the Quartz segment.

The tourmaline segment is projected to contribute substantially high revenue share in the target market as it among the most preferred raw materials which can be used for producing shock sensors for underwater applications.

The gallium phosphate segment is projected to register a higher growth rate in terms of revenue over the next 10 years. This raw material is used for making shock sensors that can operate in extreme weather and temperature conditions. It is a synthesized chemical that can function in temperatures of approximately 10,000 Celsius.

Region Analysis: Global Shock Sensor Market

North America market is expected to record largest revenue share in the global shock sensor market, due to strong presence of well-developed end-use industries and infrastructure, and effective after-sale services offered by manufacturers countries in the region. Europe shock sensor market is estimated to account for substantially high revenue share in the market. The Asia Pacific shock sensor market is projected to register highest CAGR over the 10-year forecast period, due to steadily growing end-use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors. The Middle East & Africa market is expected to witness moderately high growth rate over the next 10 years due to increasing number of oil & gas explorations and need for shock sensors to avoid any mishaps.

Global Shock Sensor Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Piezoelectric

Piezoresistive

Capacitors

Strain Gage

Others

Segmentation by Material:

Tourmaline

Quartz

Salts

Gallium Phosphate

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

