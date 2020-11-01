Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Outdoor Lighting Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Outdoor Lighting Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Outdoor Lighting market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Outdoor Lighting Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Outdoor Lighting Market is an upcoming report produced by Trusted Business Insights. The report offers detailed insights, historical, estimated, and projected revenues and value, and other vital information related to the target market. The report contains in-depth updates about the latest market trends, market growth drivers and restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. The report offers insightful and detailed profiles of key players in the market, and the market has been segmented on the basis of technology, lighting type, distribution channel, application, and regions and countries.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Outdoor Lighting: Introduction

Outdoor lightings refer to outdoor lights for gardens and landscapes, streets, tunnels, stadiums, highways, parking lots, etc. Rapid urbanization and shift to energy-efficient lighting systems has been resulting in major players in the market to design and develop cost- and energy-efficient smart outdoor lighting products such as HID and LED that consume less electricity, saves cost, and which are easy to operate.

Global Outdoor Lighting Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Growing shift towards adoption of energy-efficient and cost-effective products is a result of increasing awareness regarding energy conservation. Development of smart lighting technology such as Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) and High-Intensity Discharge (HID) lamps allows high energy conservation. LED lights, in particular, offer several advantages such as high-efficiency, low-maintenance, intelligent control, and fast and long lasting function. Owing to these benefits, governments of various countries are promoting implementation of LED lights in municipality infrastructure. Rapid development in lighting infrastructure using LEDs and growing initiatives by governments supporting energy conservation are among other key factors driving growth of the global outdoor lighting market currently.

Global Outdoor Lighting Market: Segment Analysis

By Lighting Type, insights:

Based on lighting type, the global outdoor lighting market is segmented as Light Emitting Diode, High-Intensity Discharge, and fluorescent light. The LED light segment is projected to witness the revenue share during the forecast period. Since LED lightings provide brighter light, are more energy efficient and cost-effective, and durable, demand and preference for this type of lighting has been gaining rapid traction in the recent past.

By Technology, insights:

Based on technology, the market is segmented into control and fixture segments. The fixture segment is projected to account for highest revenue share over the forecast period. This type of lighting is also energy-efficient as an alternative to LEDs, is durable, and offers a balanced intensity of light. Increasing development of smart city projects is among some of the major factors driving revenue growth of this segment currently.

By Application, insights:

Based on application, the market is segmented into streetlights, highways, parking lots, parks, tunnel lights, stadiums, and others. Among all the listed segments, the streetlights segment is projected to register the fastest-growing revenue share as compared to other segments owing to increasing urbanization, development of smart cities, and increasing investment in infrastructure in several developing economies.

By Distribution Channel, insights:

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into retail and commercial segments. The commercial segment is projected to register highest revenue share over the forecast period.

Global Outdoor Lighting Market: Region Analysis

Based on region, the global outdoor lighting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for outdoor lighting and will continue to dominate other regions during the forecast period. North America is the leading market due to introduction of various regulations over energy-efficient products by governing authorities in countries in this region. The Asia Pacific market is also projected to register a high revenue share owing to major and rapid infrastructural development in countries in the region.

Global Outdoor Lighting Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Lighting Type:

Light Emitting Diode (LED)

High-Intensity Discharge (HID)

Fluorescent Light

Segmentation by Technology:

Control

Fixture

Segmentation by Application:

Streetlights

Highways

Parking lots

Parks

Tunnel lights

Stadiums

Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

Retail

Commercial

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Outdoor Lighting Market in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Outdoor Lighting Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580