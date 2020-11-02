Gastric Balloon Market Future Prospects 2027 with Leading Key Insights – Apollo Endosurgery, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Silimed

The gastric balloon market accounted to US$ 62.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 152.1 Mn by 2027.

Global gastric balloon market, based on product was segmented as, single gastric balloons, dual gastric balloons and triple gastric balloons. In 2018, the single gastric balloon held the largest share of the market, by product. Additionally, the segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to better benefits offered as compared to the dual and triple gastric balloon, also the implantation of a single balloon causes less discomfort, leading to its rising preference.

Top Leading Companies and Type

The major players operating in the gastric balloon market include, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Allurion Technologies ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Silimed, and Spatz FGIA, Inc., among others.

The market for gastric balloon is expected to grow due to rising cases of obesity as well as increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical method. In addition, growth of the market in emerging nations is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The endoscopic intragastric balloon treatment is a non-surgical method to help lose weight in patients who suffer from obesity or morbid obesity. It is an endoscopic procedure, in which a balloon is inserted in the stomach, which occupies about half of the stomach’s space. The balloon remains in the stomach for a maximum of six months and it is meant to increase the feeling of satiety and limit food intake. Endoscopy offers ease in the placement as well as the removal of a gastric balloon, along with limited complications due to the non-surgical nature of the procedure. Also, the absence of incisions unlike other weight loss surgeries is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the future years.

Obesity has been spreading at an epidemic rate during the recent years, specifically in the urban areas of the developed nations. As per estimates made by the WHO, during 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, aged 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obse. Also, an estimated 41 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. The prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has witnessed a dramatic from a minimal 4% in 1975 to above 18% in 2016. At present, obesity rates are significantly high in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary, while they are lowest in Japan and Korea. Whereas, during the future years, obesity rates in countries such as Korea and Switzerland are anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

The report segments the global gastric balloon market as follows:

Global Gastric balloon Market – By Type

Single Gastric Balloons

Elipse Gastric Balloons

Orbera Gastric Balloons

Other Single Gastric Balloons

Dual Gastric Balloons

Triple Gastric Balloons

Global Gastric Balloon Market – By Filling Material

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

Global Gastric Balloon Market – By End User

Bariatric Surgeons

Gastrointestinal Endoscopists

Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners

Other End Users

Global Gastric balloon Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

U.K

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

South Africa

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

