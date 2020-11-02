AIOps Platform Market 2020 Booming Worldwide | IBM, AppDynamics, BMC Software, Broadcom, Dynatrace

This market research report studies key opportunities in the market and influencing factors which is valuable for the businesses. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. This market report also offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. It is a thorough investigation of current scenario of the global market, which covers several market dynamics.

AIOps stands for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. The AIOps is a platform that improves IT operations and provides the multilayers facilities by utilizing machine learning and analytics. The AIOps platform analyzes the big data collected from different IT operations solutions and devices that resolves the problems in real-time. The AIOps platform provides the usage of multiple sources of data, analytical and presentation technologies, and data collection methods.

Global AIOps Platform Market Key Manufactures:

1. IBM

2. AppDynamics

3. BMC Software

4. Broadcom

5. Dynatrace

6. HCL Technologies Limited

7.Micro Focus International

8. Moogsoft

9. Resolve Systems

10. Splunk

The high demand for AI-based software services in IT operations, an increase in end-to-end business application uptime and assurance, and the increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud are some of the major factors driving the growth of the AIOps platform market. However, the lack of skilled professionals coupled with rapid changes in IT operations is some of the major factors which may restrain the growth of the AIOps market. Additionally, high investments in AIOps technology influence the positive growth of the market.

The global AIOps platform market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as platforms, services. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as SMEs, large enterprises. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and consumer goods, telecom and it, manufacturing, government, media and entertainment, others.

