Global Digital Inks Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Digital Inks Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global digital inks market report has been segmented as per formulation, substrate, application, and region.

Global Digital Inks Market: Overview

The digital inks are mainly used to print the digital image directly onto a variety of media using laser printers or high-volume inkjet. There are two types of digital inks such as electrographic inks and inkjet inks. These types of inks primarily used in computer printouts and labels. The basic raw materials used in the production of digital inks including various petrochemicals-derived products such as carbon black, mineral oils, intermediates, solvents, and resins. In addition, digital inks offer superior and high-speed print quality for graphics, text, and images. The digital inks are mainly used for various applications such as variable data printing, desktop publishing, advertising, and fine art.

Global Digital Inks Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for digital inks in multiple applications among various industries such as packaging, restaurants and food services, ceramic tiles, and others across the globe. This is a key factor projected to boost the growth of the target market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing adoption of digital imaging across the globe and growing demand for UV curable inks among several industries in developed and developing countries these are major factors expected to proliferate growth of the global digital inks market.

Increasing adoption of the digital textile printing inks in the textile industry and growing awareness about various advantages of digital inks such as enhanced image stability, customization, limited turn-around time, and high-quality prints. This result in a growing demand for digital inks among various industries is a key factor forecasted to support growth of the global market during the forecast period. In addition, rising preference for eco-friendly digital printing in many regions of the globe and the increasing popularity of piezo printing technology among individuals are other factors expected to drive growth of the global market.

Furthermore, rising investment in R&D activities and high focus on innovative printing solutions among major digital inks manufacturers are among some of the major factors expected to propel growth of the global market in the next 10 years.

However, stringent government regulations for the usage of toxic metals and inorganic solvents is key factor projected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Digital Inks Market: Segment Analysis

Increasing preference for solvent-based digital inks in many regions of the globe due to its cost-effectiveness and are widely used in ceramics tiles printing, packaging, and advertising and promotion applications. This is the primary factor driving the revenue growth of the solvent-based segment among the formulation segments.

Among the application, the advertising and promotion segment is projected to register the highest growth in the global digital inks market, owing to the high adoption of digital inks in the advertising and promotion sector. In addition, increasing awareness about various advantages associated with it such as flexibility, cost-effective, and high quality helps to support the growth of this segment.

Global Digital Inks Market: Region Analysis

The Asia Pacific digital inks market expected to grow at the highest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period, owing to rising digitalization and rapid urbanization in the countries such as India and China in this region. The market in North America is projected to register significant growth in the global market followed by the market in Europe, owing to high adoption of digital inks in advertising and promotion application and expanding packaging sectors in the countries such as Canada, US, France, Italy, and Germany in these regions. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are forecasted to witness moderate growth in the target market, owing to the growing textile sector and rise in digitization in the countries in these regions.

Global Digital Inks Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Formulation:

UV-Cured

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Segmentation by Substrate:

Ceramics and Glass

Paper

Plastics

Textiles

Segmentation by Application:

Clothing and Household Textiles

Advertising and Promotion

Publication

Packaging

Others (Ceramic Tiles Printing and Glass Printing)

