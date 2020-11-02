Global Pharmacovigilance Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmacovigilance Market.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market is the title of an upcoming report at Trusted Business Insights. The report includes global consumer trends, product types, applications and end-use revenue and value, segment, region, and country revenue share, global market growth rate, Compounded Annual Growth Rate, and forecast till 2029. In the report, various aspects and scenarios, current and future, have been examined and understood thoroughly to arrive at all findings. The report offers in-depth insights about the global pharmacovigilance market and focuses on findings related to available product types, applications, challenges, and current consumer trends. Sales and growth factors are also mentioned in detail, along with key industry trends, restraints, Y-O-Y growth, CAGR, as well as future forecast & opportunity map analysis. In addition, PEST analysis, Porters Five Forces analysis, and value chain analysis have been analysis and presented in the final version of the report. Data has been validated thoroughly through inputs and opinion of industry experts, and supporting data and information added in the report to further strengthen all findings. The company profile section contains details of key players, including their revenues, strategies, recent developments, business segments, acquisitions, and mergers, revenue and change in growth rate (percentage), product launch-announcements, etc. The global pharmacovigilance market report has been segmented on the basis of clinical trial phase, type, service provider, end user, and regions and countries.

Introduction and Dynamics:

Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as oncological diseases, diabetes, and cardiovascular and respiratory disorders has been resulting in rising demand for related and associated drugs and treatments globally. Increasing need for drugs and pharmaceuticals, and growing need for new and more effective drugs and treatment is leading to new drug development via extensive clinical trials. Pharmacovigilance is the crucial part of drug discovery and development procedures. Patient safety and outcomes is a primary area of concern, and increasing incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) is expected to accelerate demand for pharmacovigilance services.

The current environment for introducing new molecules in the market is very favorable and competitive. This is resulting in rising demand for improved manufacturing operations, pharmacovigilance, streamlined R&D, improved clinical data management, and medical writing. Drug manufacturers are increasingly focusing on outsourcing as a more viable channel to cut costs. Outsourcing has several benefits and advantages, and aids companies to maximizing internal resource flexibility, meet timelines, and achieve better outcomes in short- as well as long-term.

Governments of various countries are investing efforts in order to improve management of pharmacovigilance practices. Awareness regarding the risk strategies and drug safety that falls under pharmacovigilance are is being addressed more robustly.

Regional Analysis:

North America market is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to continue with its dominance over the next 10 years. This is attributable to robust presence of key players operating in the region, well-established pharmaceuticals industry, clubbed with need for drug safety. In addition, increasing prevalence of various diseases and disorders, and infectious diseases including recent outbreak of coronavirus (corona virus), rising investments in novel drug development, high production of drugs, need for clinical trials and post marketing monitoring are other major factors driving North America market growth. Asia Pacific market is expected to register highest growth rate owing to easy availability of numerous outsourcing companies, cost efficiency, and availability of professionals at reasonable rates. Furthermore, rising number of investments by major players in this region and government initiatives and support for meeting the requirement based on the population are other major factors expected to boost Asia Pacific market growth.

Global Pharmacovigilance Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Clinical Trial Phase:

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Segmentation by Type:

Spontaneous Reporting

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Cohort Event Monitoring

EHR Mining

Segmentation by Service Provider:

In-house

Contract Outsourcing

Segmentation by End User:

Hospitals

Research Organizations

Industrial

