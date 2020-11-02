Global Video Surveillance Storage Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Video Surveillance Storage Market.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global video surveillance storage market report has been segmented on the basis of storage technology, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market: Overview

Video surveillance storage are systems utilized to store data or videos generated by surveillance systems. In addition, these data can be stored within the premise or be managed by a third-party vendor. This data can be analyzed, manipulated, and retrieved as required.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market: Dynamics

Rising concerns associated with safety and security of an individual is expected to increase the adoption of surveillance systems which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global video surveillance storage market over the forecast period.

Growing need to scale traditional database systems coupled with growing demand for unlimited storage access by video streaming enterprises is a key factor to support growth of the potential market in the near future.

Increasing preferences to safe guard the working surrounding or environment or premises by various organizations across the globe is another factor to boost growth of the target market, owing to its record 24*7 services offered by these storage systems.

Moreover, reduced cost of hard disk drives and increasing advancements in development of storage systems to offer fault-tolerant design which delivers reliable and fact availability of storage are among some of the major factors expected to propel growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, high bandwidth requirement associated to transfer recorded data by video surveillance storage systems increases overall cost and in turn could hamper growth of the target market to a certain extent.

In addition, lack of awareness regarding availability of scalable and reliable storage technologies and systems in developing economies across the globe is a challenging factor that would restraint growth of the target market.

Increasing technological advancement and R&D activities automated data storage facilities and recognition of fraudulent entities especially emerging technologies such as pattern recognition are key factors expected to create significant revenue growth opportunities for players operating in the global video surveillance storage market in the coming 10 years.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market: Segment Analysis

Among the storage technology segments, the storage area network (SAN) segment is expected to register highest CAGR and dominates the global market. This segment growth is primarily attributed to increasing digitalization and adoption of fiber channel connectivity that offers reliable, scalable, and high-performance of storage solutions.

Among the industry vertical segments, the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to dominate and register highest revenue share in the global market. Moreover, these organizations require secure premises which in turn results into high adoption of surveillance systems.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market: Region Analysis

The video surveillance storage market in North America is expected to contribute highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to dominate in the target market. Countries such as US and Canada is further expected to anticipate high revenue growth in the global market owing to high number of presence of prominent players operating in these countries in North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in terms of CAGR and is expected to anticipate generate highest revenue growth opportunities for players operating globally.

Whereas, market in Latin America is expected to register lucrative growth in terms of revenue in the target market during the forecast period. This region is then followed by market in the Europe region.

Increasing surveillance necessity in Middle East & Africa countries owing to rising concerns associated with safety of individuals is a factor expected to support growth of the target market in this region over the forecast period.

Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Storage Technology:

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Direct Attached Storage (DAS)

Network Attached Storage (NAS)

Segmentation by Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

On Cloud

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Retail & Automotive

Government & Education

Telecommunication and IT

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare & Home Security

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverage, etc.)

