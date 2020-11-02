Global Non-Woven Disposable Gloves Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Non-Woven Disposable Gloves Market.

Overview

Nonwoven gloves are high-quality gloves made from nonwoven fibers that offer high resistance to wear & tear, are water absorbent and prevent the spread of infection through contamination. Material such as cotton, polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and viscose are used for manufacturing nonwoven gloves. The nonwoven fabrics are produced combining two or more fibers to increase the efficiency and usability of the product. Gloves made from nonwoven fabrics are highly preferred in medical applications as it helps to reduce or prevent the risk of transmission of diseases and infections.

Dynamics

Non-woven disposable gloves are among major products being extensively used in the healthcare industry, which is a primary factor for the global non-woven disposable gloves markets growth. In addition, a geriatric population and rising health concerns are among other major factors that are expected to fuel target market growth. Demand for non-disposable gloves in North American countries is increasing with US governmental organizations such as Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Health Service (NHS) have implemented policies, making it compulsory to wear gloves during medical operations in order to ensure the safety of patients and personnel from any hospital-acquired infections.

Manufacturers are developing fabrics with premium quality that are highly resilient to microbes and prevent the transmission of infections. Such developments are expected to be factors that will contribute to market growth.

Restraints: Adverse economic conditions, price volatility of raw materials, and spending of exorbitant amounts of revenue on annual R&D activities are expected to be factors that stand to restrain target market growth over the forecast period. Among other factors, stringent laws passed to regulate the trade of medical textiles between developed and developing economies are also expected to hamper the global nonwoven disposable gloves markets growth.

Segment Analysis

By product type: The non-soaped disposable gloves segment is expected to account for the highest revenue share over the next ten years. The growth of this segment can be attributed to increasing product demand due to the low-cost availability and efficiency in preventing the risk of contamination.

By Technology: The Spunlace/Spunbond technology segment is projected to account for the majority revenue share in the market. Increasing research and development activities to ensure high resistance and durability of the product are among major factors for segment growth. Liquid retention capacity and high flexibility are among other properties contributing to a surge in the demand for this product.

Regional Analysis

The market in North America is expected to account for the majority revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. The availability of adequate healthcare infrastructure in the region and increasing awareness among individuals regarding health and wellness as well as the importance of hygiene are among key factors expected to contribute significant growth to the regional market.

The market in Europe is projected to register a fast Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Markets in the UK, Germany, Russia, and France are major revenue contributors in the region. Moreover, Europe imports a substantial amount of healthcare products and invests in the development of advanced quality, eco-friendly and user-friendly non-woven disposable products.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a steady rate over the next 10 years. China is a major revenue contributor in this region and is known for increasing production and consumption of non-woven disposable products. Growth of this regions market can be attributed to a rising geriatric population, higher per-capita incomes, increasing investments in the healthcare sector, and overall improved living conditions.

Global Non-Woven Disposable Gloves Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by technology:

Spunlace/Spunbond

Wetlaid

Airlaid

Needle Punched

Others

Segmentation by product:

Pre-soaped

Non-soaped

