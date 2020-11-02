Global Sugar Beet Juice Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sugar Beet Juice Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sugar Beet Juice Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sugar Beet Juice market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Sugar Beet Juice Market is an upcoming report offered by Market.biz. Vital factors have been gathered, studied, assessed and analyzed comprehensively primary and secondary research efforts to understand the various components of the sugar beet juice market. Besides revenues for segments, the global, regional, and country-wise market revenue segmentation has been compiled in an organized manner for a better understanding. Key trends, revenue growth driving factors, restraints, opportunities are included. The company profiles of key players comprise detailed information, recent developments, strategies, and acquisitions & mergers, etc. The global sugar beet juice market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channels, as well as respective regions/countries.

Global Sugar Beet Juice Market: Overview

Sugar beet is a plant that is used for the production of sugar. Its roots consist of sucrose which is a major substance for sugar production and this is extracted. The juice that is extracted forms a sugar substitute. These extracts have been widely used in bakery and confectionery products as natural sweeteners and coloring agents.

Global Sugar Beet Juice Market: Dynamics

Declining sugar production owing to inconsistent weather conditions and has led to an increasing demand for sugar substitutes. Sugar beet extracts have been preferred as a major sugar substitute and have been used extensively on various food products such as cake, ice creams, and other confectionery products. Sugar beet cultivators are making use of technologies to grow sugar beets with a lower application of pesticides and fertilizers. The sugar extracted from these beets is used as sweeteners in food and beverage large-scale manufacturing. These extracts are also used for the production of bio-fuel. The multiple-purpose nature of these products is among some of the factors contributing to market growth.

Increasing consumption of food and beverages is leading to a growth in the demand for sugar. The sugar beet extracts are being used as natural sweeteners, flavoring and coloring ingredients in various food products and its increasing applications are impacting demand. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) recently approved of the usage of sugar beets that are modified genetically. Moreover, the rising production of sugar beet and its application in ethanol production is expected to drive the overall market growth.

Global Sugar Beet Juice Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Application: The Food and beverage segment is expected to account for a majority revenue share over the forecast period. The sugar beet juice has been extensively incorporated in food and beverages as a coloring and flavoring agent. These extracts have been approved by the Flavor Extract Manufacturer (FEMA) and Generally Recognized As Safe (GRAS) as a natural sweetener and flavoring agent for food and beverages. These products offer health benefits owing to which, food manufacturers use it as a flavor enhancer in products such as cereals, confectionery, bakery products, and ice creams.

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to register a high Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the next 10 years. Supermarkets as distribution channels have been considered among viable channels by end-users as these stores allow customers a wide variety of product choices.

Global Sugar Beet Juice Market Regional Analysis:

The market in North America is expected to continue to dominate the global market in terms of revenue share, with the market in Canada accounting for the majority revenue of the regional market. This is attributed to the large-scale production of sugar beet juice in Canada. In addition, companies are launching products with extensive incorporation of sugar beet juice. These are among other major factors that are contributing to positive market growth. Rising consumption of beverages including alcohol content is leading manufacturers to incorporate natural sweeteners to augment the taste of the product and to widen their respective consumer bases.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register a fast growth rate over the forecast period. Growth in the Asia Pacific market is marked by the transformation in lifestyles and the adoption of western ways of living. Countries such as India, China, and Bangladesh are major contributors to the revenue of the regional market. Demand for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) and convenience food products are gaining traction in these countries which are leading to regional sugar beet juice market growth.

Global Sugar Beet Juice Market Segmentation:

By Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Bio-Fuel

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Online

