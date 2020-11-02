Organic Rice Market Demand, Supply, Leading Manufacturer With Bussiness Oppertunity 2026|Doguet’s Rice, Randall Organic, Sanjeevani Organics

Global Organic Rice Market Overview:

The global Organic Rice market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Organic Rice Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Organic Rice market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players operating in the global Organic Rice market are: Doguet’s Rice, Randall Organic, Sanjeevani Organics, Kahang Organic Rice, Riceselect, Texas Best Organics, STC Group, Yinchuan, Urmatt, Vien Phu, SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC, Foodtech Solutions, Beidahuang, Yanbiangaoli, Jinjian, Huichun Filed Rice, Dingxiang, Heilongjiang Taifeng, Heilongjiang Julong, C.P. Group

Request a Sample of this report at https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1633243/global-organic-rice-market

Global Organic Rice Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segment By Product Type:

, Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice), Indica(long-shaped rice), Polished round-grained rice

Segment By Product Application:

, Direct edible, Deep processing

Global Organic Rice Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Organic Rice market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Organic Rice market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Organic Rice Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Organic Rice market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Organic Rice Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Organic Rice market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Organic Rice Market Research Report: Doguet’s Rice, Randall Organic, Sanjeevani Organics, Kahang Organic Rice, Riceselect, Texas Best Organics, STC Group, Yinchuan, Urmatt, Vien Phu, SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC, Foodtech Solutions, Beidahuang, Yanbiangaoli, Jinjian, Huichun Filed Rice, Dingxiang, Heilongjiang Taifeng, Heilongjiang Julong, C.P. Group

Ask our Expert if You Have a Query at about Customization in the Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1633243/global-organic-rice-market

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Organic Rice Market Overview

1.1 Organic Rice Product Overview

1.2 Organic Rice Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

1.2.2 Indica(long-shaped rice)

1.2.3 Polished round-grained rice

1.3 Global Organic Rice Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Organic Rice Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Organic Rice Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Organic Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Organic Rice Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Organic Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Organic Rice Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Organic Rice Industry

1.5.1.1 Organic Rice Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Organic Rice Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Organic Rice Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Organic Rice Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Organic Rice Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Organic Rice Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Organic Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Organic Rice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Organic Rice Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Rice Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organic Rice Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Organic Rice as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Rice Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Organic Rice Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Organic Rice Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Organic Rice Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Organic Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Organic Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Organic Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Organic Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Organic Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Organic Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Organic Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Organic Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Organic Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Organic Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Organic Rice by Application

4.1 Organic Rice Segment by Application

4.1.1 Direct edible

4.1.2 Deep processing

4.2 Global Organic Rice Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Organic Rice Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Organic Rice Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Organic Rice Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Organic Rice by Application

4.5.2 Europe Organic Rice by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Organic Rice by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice by Application 5 North America Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Organic Rice Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Rice Business

10.1 Doguet’s Rice

10.1.1 Doguet’s Rice Corporation Information

10.1.2 Doguet’s Rice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Doguet’s Rice Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Doguet’s Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.1.5 Doguet’s Rice Recent Development

10.2 Randall Organic

10.2.1 Randall Organic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Randall Organic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Randall Organic Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Doguet’s Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.2.5 Randall Organic Recent Development

10.3 Sanjeevani Organics

10.3.1 Sanjeevani Organics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sanjeevani Organics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sanjeevani Organics Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sanjeevani Organics Organic Rice Products Offered

10.3.5 Sanjeevani Organics Recent Development

10.4 Kahang Organic Rice

10.4.1 Kahang Organic Rice Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kahang Organic Rice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kahang Organic Rice Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kahang Organic Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.4.5 Kahang Organic Rice Recent Development

10.5 Riceselect

10.5.1 Riceselect Corporation Information

10.5.2 Riceselect Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Riceselect Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Riceselect Organic Rice Products Offered

10.5.5 Riceselect Recent Development

10.6 Texas Best Organics

10.6.1 Texas Best Organics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Texas Best Organics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Texas Best Organics Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Texas Best Organics Organic Rice Products Offered

10.6.5 Texas Best Organics Recent Development

10.7 STC Group

10.7.1 STC Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 STC Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 STC Group Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 STC Group Organic Rice Products Offered

10.7.5 STC Group Recent Development

10.8 Yinchuan

10.8.1 Yinchuan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yinchuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Yinchuan Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yinchuan Organic Rice Products Offered

10.8.5 Yinchuan Recent Development

10.9 Urmatt

10.9.1 Urmatt Corporation Information

10.9.2 Urmatt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Urmatt Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Urmatt Organic Rice Products Offered

10.9.5 Urmatt Recent Development

10.10 Vien Phu

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Organic Rice Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vien Phu Organic Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vien Phu Recent Development

10.11 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

10.11.1 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Corporation Information

10.11.2 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Organic Rice Products Offered

10.11.5 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Recent Development

10.12 Foodtech Solutions

10.12.1 Foodtech Solutions Corporation Information

10.12.2 Foodtech Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Foodtech Solutions Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Foodtech Solutions Organic Rice Products Offered

10.12.5 Foodtech Solutions Recent Development

10.13 Beidahuang

10.13.1 Beidahuang Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beidahuang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Beidahuang Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Beidahuang Organic Rice Products Offered

10.13.5 Beidahuang Recent Development

10.14 Yanbiangaoli

10.14.1 Yanbiangaoli Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yanbiangaoli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Yanbiangaoli Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Yanbiangaoli Organic Rice Products Offered

10.14.5 Yanbiangaoli Recent Development

10.15 Jinjian

10.15.1 Jinjian Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jinjian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Jinjian Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jinjian Organic Rice Products Offered

10.15.5 Jinjian Recent Development

10.16 Huichun Filed Rice

10.16.1 Huichun Filed Rice Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huichun Filed Rice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Huichun Filed Rice Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Huichun Filed Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.16.5 Huichun Filed Rice Recent Development

10.17 Dingxiang

10.17.1 Dingxiang Corporation Information

10.17.2 Dingxiang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Dingxiang Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Dingxiang Organic Rice Products Offered

10.17.5 Dingxiang Recent Development

10.18 Heilongjiang Taifeng

10.18.1 Heilongjiang Taifeng Corporation Information

10.18.2 Heilongjiang Taifeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Heilongjiang Taifeng Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Heilongjiang Taifeng Organic Rice Products Offered

10.18.5 Heilongjiang Taifeng Recent Development

10.19 Heilongjiang Julong

10.19.1 Heilongjiang Julong Corporation Information

10.19.2 Heilongjiang Julong Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Heilongjiang Julong Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Heilongjiang Julong Organic Rice Products Offered

10.19.5 Heilongjiang Julong Recent Development

10.20 C.P. Group

10.20.1 C.P. Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 C.P. Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 C.P. Group Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 C.P. Group Organic Rice Products Offered

10.20.5 C.P. Group Recent Development 11 Organic Rice Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Organic Rice Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Organic Rice Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

Purchase the Global Organic Rice Market Report at USD(3,350): https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/973612cebed540512118da159e7315f3,0,1,global-organic-rice-market

About Us