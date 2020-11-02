Insect Feed Market Emerging Trend, Growth, Revenue 2026|AgriProtein, Enterra Feed, Entofood

Global Insect Feed Market Overview:

The global Insect Feed market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled Global Insect Feed Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application , offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Insect Feed market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element ofthe market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players operating in the global Insect Feed market are: AgriProtein, Enterra Feed, Entofood, Entomo Farms, Intrexon Corp, Hexafly, HiProMine, Innova Feed, MealFood Europe, Proti-Farm, Protix, Ynsect

Global Insect Feed Market: Segmentation

The chapters of segmentation allow the readers to understand the aspects of the market such as its products, available technologies, and applications of the same. These chapters are written in a manner to describe their development over the years and the course they are likely to take in the coming years. The research report also provides insightful information about the emerging trends that are likely to define progress of these segments in the coming years.

Segment By Product Type:

, Meal Worms, Fly Larvae, Others, The segment of fly larvae holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 64%.

Segment By Product Application:

, Aquaculture, Pet Food, Animal Feed, The aqaculture holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 45% of the market share.

Global Insect Feed Market: Regional Segmentation

For a deeper understanding, the research report includes geographical segmentation of the global Insect Feed market. It provides an evaluation of the volatility of the political scenarios and amends likely to be made to the regulatory structures. This assessment gives an accurate analysis of the regional-wise growth of the global Insect Feed market.

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Insect Feed Market: Research Methodology

The research methodologies used by the analysts play an integral role in the way the publication has been collated. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to create a comprehensive analysis. For an accurate and precise analysis of the global Insect Feed market, analysts have bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Global Insect Feed Market: Competitive Rivalry

The research report includes an analysis of the competitive landscape present in the global Insect Feed market. It includes an assessment of the existing and upcoming trends that players can invest in. Furthermore, it also includes an evaluation of the financial outlooks of the players and explains the nature of the competition.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1 Insect Feed Market Overview

1.1 Insect Feed Product Overview

1.2 Insect Feed Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Meal Worms

1.2.2 Fly Larvae

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Insect Feed Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Insect Feed Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Insect Feed Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Insect Feed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Insect Feed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Insect Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Insect Feed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Insect Feed Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Insect Feed Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Insect Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Insect Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Insect Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Insect Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Insect Feed Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Insect Feed Industry

1.5.1.1 Insect Feed Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Insect Feed Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Insect Feed Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Insect Feed Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Insect Feed Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Insect Feed Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Insect Feed Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Insect Feed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Insect Feed Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Insect Feed Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Insect Feed Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Insect Feed as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Insect Feed Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Insect Feed Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Insect Feed Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Insect Feed Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Insect Feed Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Insect Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Insect Feed Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Insect Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Insect Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Insect Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Insect Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Insect Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Insect Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Insect Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Insect Feed by Application

4.1 Insect Feed Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aquaculture

4.1.2 Pet Food

4.1.3 Animal Feed

4.2 Global Insect Feed Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Insect Feed Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Insect Feed Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Insect Feed Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Insect Feed by Application

4.5.2 Europe Insect Feed by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Insect Feed by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed by Application 5 North America Insect Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Insect Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Insect Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Insect Feed Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Insect Feed Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Insect Feed Business

10.1 AgriProtein

10.1.1 AgriProtein Corporation Information

10.1.2 AgriProtein Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 AgriProtein Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AgriProtein Insect Feed Products Offered

10.1.5 AgriProtein Recent Development

10.2 Enterra Feed

10.2.1 Enterra Feed Corporation Information

10.2.2 Enterra Feed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Enterra Feed Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AgriProtein Insect Feed Products Offered

10.2.5 Enterra Feed Recent Development

10.3 Entofood

10.3.1 Entofood Corporation Information

10.3.2 Entofood Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Entofood Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Entofood Insect Feed Products Offered

10.3.5 Entofood Recent Development

10.4 Entomo Farms

10.4.1 Entomo Farms Corporation Information

10.4.2 Entomo Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Entomo Farms Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Entomo Farms Insect Feed Products Offered

10.4.5 Entomo Farms Recent Development

10.5 Intrexon Corp

10.5.1 Intrexon Corp Corporation Information

10.5.2 Intrexon Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Intrexon Corp Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Intrexon Corp Insect Feed Products Offered

10.5.5 Intrexon Corp Recent Development

10.6 Hexafly

10.6.1 Hexafly Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hexafly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hexafly Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hexafly Insect Feed Products Offered

10.6.5 Hexafly Recent Development

10.7 HiProMine

10.7.1 HiProMine Corporation Information

10.7.2 HiProMine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 HiProMine Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 HiProMine Insect Feed Products Offered

10.7.5 HiProMine Recent Development

10.8 Innova Feed

10.8.1 Innova Feed Corporation Information

10.8.2 Innova Feed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Innova Feed Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Innova Feed Insect Feed Products Offered

10.8.5 Innova Feed Recent Development

10.9 MealFood Europe

10.9.1 MealFood Europe Corporation Information

10.9.2 MealFood Europe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 MealFood Europe Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MealFood Europe Insect Feed Products Offered

10.9.5 MealFood Europe Recent Development

10.10 Proti-Farm

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Insect Feed Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Proti-Farm Insect Feed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Proti-Farm Recent Development

10.11 Protix

10.11.1 Protix Corporation Information

10.11.2 Protix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Protix Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Protix Insect Feed Products Offered

10.11.5 Protix Recent Development

10.12 Ynsect

10.12.1 Ynsect Corporation Information

10.12.2 Ynsect Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Ynsect Insect Feed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Ynsect Insect Feed Products Offered

10.12.5 Ynsect Recent Development 11 Insect Feed Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Insect Feed Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Insect Feed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

