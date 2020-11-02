Global Fluorochemicals Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fluorochemicals Market.

Global Fluorochemicals Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 report has been recently generated by Trusted Business Insights, and offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global fluorochemicals market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global fluorochemicals market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

This report is based on synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information gathered from various sources regarding the target market. Our analysts have analyzed the information and data and gained insights using a mix of primary and secondary research efforts, with the primary objective being to provide a holistic view of the target market. In addition, an in-house study has been made of the global economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to assess their respective impact on the market historically, as well as current impact, in order to make informed forecasts about the scenarios in the near and distant future.

Introduction:

Fluorochemicals are chemical compound that comprises of fluorine. These are principally hydrocarbons where fluorine has replaced at least one atom of hydrogen. Fluorochemical finds its application in various industries which include chemical, medical, agrochemicals, HVACS, automotive etc.

Dynamics:

The global fluorochemicals market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing global population, coupled with climatic changes have resulted in an increasing demand for air conditioners and refrigerators. This in turn is expected to drive growth of the global market, as fluorochemicals are used in cooling mechanism of refrigerators and air conditioners. Increasing application of fluorochemicals, especially in the production of pesticides and herbicides, is driving growth of the global fluorochemicals market. Fluorochemicals are also used for sterilization of soil before specific crops are sowed. Such applications are driving demand for fluorochemicals in agricultural sector. Increasing production of automobiles, coupled with tremendous growth of the global automotive sector is also expected to drive growth of the global fluorochemicals market over the forecast period. Growing applications range in healthcare industry for medical implants due to outstanding biocompatibility will augment product demand in this application and fuel growth of the global market over the estimated time period.

In addition, superior properties of fluorochemical such as anti-corrosive characteristics, high electrical insulation, resistance to chemicals and heat, repellant nature to oil and water stains is also driving growth of the global market.

However, increasing environmental concerns, combined with harmful effects of fluorochemicals on the environment may hamper growth of the global fluorochemical over the forecast period. Several governments regulation on account of environmental concerns is also expected to restraint the global market growth.

On the other hand, increasing demand for inorganic fluorochemical applications in automotive industry is expected to overcome challenges of regulations and provide revenue opportunities for the major players of the global target market.

Analysis by Region:

Asia Pacific market especially, India, South Korea, Japan and China markets is expected to register substantial growth rate over the forecast period. In addition, increasing installations of HVAC systems in automotive and infrastructure sector is expected to drive regional market growth. Also, growing use of fluorochemicals in construction & building industries to provide anti-corrosion, UV resistance, and high durability properties to materials such as caulks, architectural membranes and coatings, and wire and cable. Furthermore, markets in Europe driven by Germany, Italy, France and UK fluorochemicals market, and is expected to register strong gains in terms of revenue share. This is due to the increasing expenditure on healthcare, coupled with increasing R&D activities on fluoropolymers usage in medical industry over the forecast period.

Global Fluorochemicals Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Fluorocarbons

HCFC

HFC

Others

Fluoropolymers

Fluoroelastomers

AIF3 (Aluminium fluoride)

Others

Segmentation by Applications:

Refrigerants

Aluminium Production

Plastic Foams

Electricals & Electronics

Others

