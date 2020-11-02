Leaky Feeder System Market Share Forecast to Witness Considerable Growth from 2020 to 2027

A leaky feeder system is a communications system used in underground mining, tunnels, railways, and among others. Leaky feeder system includes leaky feeder cables, connectors, distribution boxes, bi-directional amplifiers, head-end radio terminal equipment, digital/analog repeaters, etc. Growing construction activities across the globe is the major factor driving the growth of the leaky feeder system market over the forecast period.

The requirement of communication systems in the underground construction and need to stable and effective communication in mines, tunnels, and basements of building and industrial plants are boosting the growth of the leaky feeder system market. Various features such as reliable and robust backbone for voice and data, high-speed data connectivity, local and remote diagnostics, and centralized control also triggering the growth of the leaky feeder system market. Moreover, the growing underground construction of railways/metros coupled with the rapid expansion of mining activities are significantly boosting the demand for leaky feeder system market.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Becker Mining Systems AG

– Carroll Technologies Group

– Maestro Digital Mine

– PBE Group

– Radio Systems Limited

– Raveon Technologies

– Technowired

– Timberline Radio Systems Ltd.

– Trans Communications

– Tunnel Radio of America, Inc.

