Global Conference Call Services Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Conference Call Services Market: Growth and Global Forecast till 2028 is among the latest generated reports by Trusted Business Insights. The global conference call services market report has been segmented based on component, mode, call service type, end user, and region.

Introduction on Conference Call Services

Conference call is a telephone call that helps to reach multiple people through one device at one time with people that are physically present at different locations. Conference call, commonly known as ˜con call, enables to save time as well as money. Conference call services are being used in various industries and it has changed the procedure and the way of working in corporate and other industries. Conference call services offer flexibility and user-friendly environment and helps to avoid communication gap or misunderstanding among group of people with similar work or interest.

Conference Call Services Market Growth Factors, Threats and Challenges

Global conference call services market growth is anticipated to be driven by increasing consumer preference towards time-efficient and money-saving services

Growing demand for time- and cost-saving methods for communication is among the key factors that are anticipated to drive global conference call services market growth over the long run. Additionally, increasing technological improvements and availability of modes of conference calls such as video and audio are some factors that are estimated to fuel target market growth over the next 10 years. Furthermore, rising adoption of conference call services across industries such as corporate enterprises, healthcare, government & defense, and media & entertainment among other sectors or industries is another factor expected to support growth of the global market. Moreover, growing adoption of advanced technologies such as virtual reality by major manufacturers such as Cisco and Polycom in order to improve productivity which offers effective management to improve working environment is another factor expected to propel growth of the global market.

However, audio clarity during voice conference calls and necessity of high-speed and constant Internet connectivity during video conference calls are major factors that could hinder growth of the global conference call services market. In addition, adoption of other video call options such as ˜Skype, and increasing number of service providers offering video call services via phone or desktop apps are other restraining factors for the target market.

Trends and Opportunities:

Ongoing trend observed in the global market is shifting consumer preference towards video conference calls from audio conference calls owing to additional benefit offered by video conference call such as face to face or visual conversations, that enables eye contact, which is important while official conversations in any corporate organization. This trend is anticipated to gain popularity and support global conference call service market growth.

Constant technological advancements in video conferencing call services such as augmented and virtual reality is a factor anticipated to create potential revenue opportunities for companies existing in the global conference call services market over the next 10 years.

Segment Analysis: Conference Call Services Market

By Component:

The services segment is anticipated to record higher revenue share in the target market as compared to that of the software segment, which is projected to grow at a faster pace.

By Mode:

The video conference call segment is anticipated to grow at a higher growth rate as video calling is gaining momentum in terms of private as well as professional or official conversations.

Analysis by Region: Conference Call Services Market

The North America (NA) market is anticipated to dominate in the global conference call services market in terms of value, due to increasing technological innovations in audio conference call services and strong presence of major manufacturers in countries in NA market. For instance, Cisco Systems, Polycom, and Arkadin SAS are major US-based conference call service providers with geographical presence in almost every region across the globe. The market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to register significant growth in terms of value over the 10-year forecast period, due to rising adoption of innovative technologies and consumer preference towards time-saving services in various industries in APAC market.

Global Conference Call Services Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Service

Segmentation by Mode:

Audio

Video

Segmentation by Call Service Type:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Managed Conference Calls

Segmentation by End User:

Corporate Enterprises

Healthcare

Government & Defense

Media & Entertainment

Others

