Global Natamycin Market Research Report 2020-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Natamycin Market

Natamycin, also sold as Natacyn, is a type of white powder that fermented by the bacterium Streptomyces natalensis. Natamycin has an ability to inhibit fungal growth but cannot inhibit the growth of bacteria, it is often used in food industry like yogurt, cheese, raw ham, dry sausage as a natural preservative. Natamycin can also be used in medicine to treat diseases caused by fungi. Raw Materials are important component, occupying for the most proportion of cost. It’s important and necessary to attach importance to raw materials sourcing. In general, the raw materials need to outsourcing, and the price, on-time rate and quality are very key indicators, to keep competitive market position, to maximize the profit. Actually, the price, on-time rate or quality, is just one of key factors to influence on the supply capacity and competitiveness. The lowest total production cost is the total index to maximize the profit. To a producer, can control the total production cost through worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase, more purchasing focuses on fewer suppliers to large-scale purchase, to large-scale and high efficiency. Now the logistics and information is well-developed, beneficial to worldwide procurement, localization procurement and concentrative purchase. In future, more manufacturers will attach importance to the raw materials purchasing,

In 2020, the market size of Natamycin is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Natamycin. This report studies the global market size of Natamycin, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Natamycin sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Natamycin Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Natamycin 50%

Natamycin 95%

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Food industry

Medical

Others

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Natamycin Market

Danisco

DSM

VGP

Handary

AMTECH BIOTECH

Silver-Elephant

Lanzhou Weiri

Langfang Meihua

Zhengzhou New Frey

Chihon

Jiaozuo Joincare

Beijing Oriental Rada

Pucheng Lifecome

Key Industry Development

In Aug 2020, LEO Pharma A/S announced the sale of a portfolio of four non-core products to Cheplapharm for EUR 300 million. The agreement represents a milestone in the roll-out of LEO Pharmas 2030 strategy which increases the companys focus on new innovative solutions for medical dermatology.

The divested portfolio comprises four products within bone disorders/nephrology, dermatology and gynecology: One-Alpha©(Alfacalcidol), Locoid©(Cortisol), Pimafucin©(Natamycin), and Zineryt©(Erythromycin 40 mg and Zinc Acetate dihydrate). The annual turnover of the portfolio in 2019 amounted to approximately EUR 110 million.

The transaction is expected to close by December 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the closing, LEO Pharma and Cheplapharm will work closely together to ensure a smooth and effective transition of the products and business.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Natamycin Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Natamycin industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Natamycin industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Natamycin industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2021 to 2026 of Natamycin industry.

Research Methodology: Natamycin Market

