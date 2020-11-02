Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Psoriasis Treatment Market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Psoriasis Treatment Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Psoriasis Treatment Market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Psoriasis Treatment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Drug Class (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukins, Others), By Type (Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online pharmacies), and Regional Forecast 2020-2029 (Includes COVID-19 Business Impact)

We have updated Psoriasis Treatment Market with respect to COVID-19 Business Impact.

This report focuses on the Psoriasis Treatment market and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents the overall Psoriasis Treatment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America.

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by Company, by Type, and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2029. An in-depth analysis of the segments assists in identifying the different factors that will aid market growth.

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America, and South America. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Researchers have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each mentioned region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Psoriasis Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

List of Companies Profiled

AbbVie Inc.

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.,

LEO Pharma A/S

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

CELGENE CORPORATION

UCB S.A.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other prominent players

Report Coverage

The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on psoriasis treatment industry trends and detailed analysis of market size & growth rate for all possible segments in the market. The psoriasis treatment market segments include drug class, type, route of administration, and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the global market is segmented into TNF inhibitors, interleukin inhibitors, and others.

Based on type, the global psoriasis treatment market is segmented into plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. In terms of route of administration, the market is categorized into oral, parenteral, and topical. Based on the distribution channel, the global psoriasis treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, which are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions are further categorized into countries.

Along with this, the report analysis comprises of market dynamics and competitive landscape. Additionally, the report offers insights on the prevalence of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis for key countries/region, recent industry developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, etc.; pipeline analysis for key companies, the regulatory framework by key countries, and global reimbursement scenario.

SEGMENTATION

By Drug Class

TNF Inhibitors

Interleukins

Others

By Type

Plaque Psoriasis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Industry Developments

In Aug 2020, LEO Pharma A/S announced the sale of a portfolio of four non-core products to Cheplapharm for EUR 300 million. The agreement represents a milestone in the roll-out of LEO Pharmas 2030 strategy which increases the companys focus on new innovative solutions for medical dermatology.

The divested portfolio comprises four products within bone disorders/nephrology, dermatology and gynecology: One-Alpha©(Alfacalcidol), Locoid©(Cortisol), Pimafucin©(Natamycin), and Zineryt©(Erythromycin 40 mg and Zinc Acetate dihydrate). The annual turnover of the portfolio in 2019 amounted to approximately EUR 110 million.

The transaction is expected to close by December 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals. Following the closing, LEO Pharma and Cheplapharm will work closely together to ensure a smooth and effective transition of the products and business.

In May 2019, Mayne Pharma Group Limited received FDA approval to use SORILUX Foam for the treatment of plaque psoriasis of the body & scalp in patients aged 12 years and older.

In April 2019, Ortho Dermatologics received FDA approval to use Duobrii (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) which is the first and currently only lotion indicated for adults with plaque psoriasis by limiting the overgrowth of cells responsible for plaque psoriasis formation.

In February 2019, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) received FDA approval to use TREMFYA, One-Press, a single-dose, patient-controlled injector for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults.

In December, 2017, Pfizer Inc. announced that USFDA has approved its product Infliximab, a chimeric human-murine monoclonal antibody (mAb) against tumor necrosis factor, as a biosimilar to Remicadeas a treatment for patients with rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn”s disease, pediatric Crohns disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis



