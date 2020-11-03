Global CBRN Defense Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the CBRN Defense Market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the CBRN Defense market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global CBRN defense market is expected to be valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US XXX Mn by end of 2028. The global CBRN defense market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, equipment, end user, and region.

Global CBRN Defense Market: Overview

CBRN is an abbreviation for chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear. CBRN defense includes identification of defensive and protective measures to be applied in critical situations where medical countermeasures are necessary. CBRN attacks are malicious and intentional and cause a toll on life and property. Avoidance, detection, protection, decontamination, consequence management/damage control are the main pillars of CBRN defense planning.

Market Dynamics: Driving and Challenging Forces, Trends and Future Prospects

Growing geopolitical unrest among the economies, combined with increasing need for safety measures by the economies of the world are among the primary factors driving growth of the global CBRN defense market. In addition, increasing need to train CBRN simulator is expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. Wars and events in the past, such as August 1945 nuclear attack, which happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, and 1949 explosions in the Soviet Union while nuclear tests, etc. have raised apprehensions and have pushed the government of various economies to take beforehand preventative measures, which is expected to create demand for CBRN defense tools and mechanism. Increasing war preparation measures is expected to be another factor that is expected to fuel growth of the global market in the coming years. One of the conflicts that is expected to trigger demand for CBRN defense on a large scale is Iran-Iraq conflict where illegal and harmful chemical WMDs are used. Such events are expected to create growth opportunities in future for the players operating in the global market.

Reduction of stockpiling of CBRN weapons as a demilitarization initiative, growing investments in the CBRN resistance technologies, and increasing use of nuclear energy are some of the factors expected to create revenue opportunities for players in the global market in the coming years.

Analysis by Segment

By Type:

Among the type segments, the chemical segment is expected to account for a major revenue share in the global market owing to growing scope of applications in police, HAZMAT security officers in civil and commercial sectors, and fire safety department.

By Equipment:

Among the equipment segments, the protective wearables segment is expected to dominate in the global market, owing to protective measures these wearables provide against chemical disasters to the first responders such as counter-terrorism teams and firefighters. The protective equipment segment includes protective clothing such as protective gloves, protective masks & hoods, protective footwear.

By End User:

Among the end user segments, the defense segment is currently dominating in the global market and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for efficient CBRN tools and equipment for homeland security.

Analysis by Region

The North America market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing usage of CBRN tools by homeland security departments in various incidents occurring in countries in the region. In addition, increasing investments by the US government in defense sector and to improve military capabilities and strengthen the forces is another key factor that is expected to drive demand for CBRN defense tools and methods, which in turn, is expected to drive growth of the global market in the years to come.

The Europe market is expected to account for second0highest share in terms of revenue, owing to high investments by the government to protect the countries in the region from any attacks. In addition, presence of various prominent players is another factor expected to drive Europe market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to register significant growth rate over the next 10 years, owing to increasing war-like scenarios across the globe and necessity to protect from attacks. Moreover, governments of various countries in the region are investing in research & development activities in order to develop enhanced and high-end equipment.

Global CBRN Defense Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Chemical

Biological

Radiological

Nuclear

Explosives

Segmentation by Application:

Detection

Protection

Decontamination

Simulation and Training

Segmentation by Equipment:

Protective Wearables

Respiratory Systems

Detection & Monitoring Systems

Decontamination Systems

Simulators

Information Management Software

Segmentation by End User:

Civil & Commercial

Defense

